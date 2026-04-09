Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

As we reminded everyone yesterday, the Mary Ferrell Foundation’s JFK Database Explorer is a great online tool for searching the JFK Collection. Almost all the more than 300,000 files in the JFK Collection now released and undergoing digitization, yet we’re still finding fascinating new things. Let’s talk about that.

JFK Facts editor Jeff Morley gave a great interview on the Ciphered Past YouTube channel. It’s nearly two hours, so if you don’t have time to watch it before tonight’s podcast, be sure to make time soon.

He also effectively countered the naysayers on Evelyn Lincoln’s importance to the JFK story, haughtily (and erroneously) dismissed by people like Gerald Posner and Mark Zaid.

We can talk about that, and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)