Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Fifty-eight years ago tonight, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy won the California Democratic primary. Shortly after midnight, having just delivered a speech, he was fatally wounded by gunfire in the pantry of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. A 24-year-old Palestinian Arab Christian, Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, was arrested, charged, and convicted as the lone assassin. He is still in prison for the crime today. We may want to talk about that.

We may also want to talk about an internal, 8-page CIA memorandum, issued 50 years ago today, advising the Agency’s deputy inspector general, Scott D. Breckinridge, Jr., on a draft of the final report to be issued by the Senate Select Committee on Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities (SSCIA, or Church Committee). The sender, John S. Hunt, worked in the Security Analysis Group of the CIA’s Office of Security. The redaction over his name was only removed in 2021.

The memo focuses on the need for “damage control” as a result of impending publication of the Church Committee report. The document’s title — “The Performance of the Intelligence Agencies with Respect to the Investigation of President Kennedy” [sic] — indicates that one area in particular concerned the CIA, the assassination of JFK. The Church Committee had concluded that U.S. intelligence agencies were “in error” in not fully advising the Warren Commission of U.S. involvement with Cuban exile groups and attempts by the CIA to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

But the CIA was pleased that another agency came in for greater scorn:

As a saving factor, the paper is far more derogatory to the FBI than it is to the Agency, and in short asks why no one in the Executive Branch thought to bring the AMLASH and other Castro operations to the attention of the Warren Commission, while admitting that the Agency did an excellent job of reporting and assembling information on Oswald and in immediately reporting our information to the FBI and to the Warren Commission.

(AMLASH was the CIA cryptonym for a plot to use a turncoat member of the Castro regime, Rolando Cubela, to murder the Cuban leader. Cubela may have been a double agent, however. The operation was under way at the time JFK was killed.)

But we know with certainty that Hunt’s claim about the CIA and Oswald is patently false. Whether Hunt himself knew it or not, the CIA never revealed the nature or extent of its knowledge of — or contacts with — accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. CIA director John McCone and deputy director for plans Richard Helms did not provide accurate information on the ex-defector to the Warren Commission. Helms went so far as to describe the Agency’s knowledge of Oswald as “minimal” prior to the assassination.

In 2023 — 60 years after the ambush in Dealey Plaza — the CIA’s 194-page dossier on Oswald was finally released in full. It revealed at least four years of solid CIA surveillance of the young ex-Marine. Yet the Church Committee in the mid-1970s still operated under the delusion that the CIA “did an excellent job” in providing the Warren Commission with everything it had on Oswald. This was either naïve or negligent.

Five months after the Church Committee issued its report in April 1976, as a result of the findings of one of its subcommittees, the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) convened to reinvestigate the assassinations of JFK and Dr. Martin Luther King. Scott Breckinridge would serve as the CIA’s liaison to the HSCA as a whole, and in 1978, CIA psychological warfare officer George Joannides would be delegated to liaise specifically with the HSCA investigation into the murder of President Kennedy.

Under oath on May 20, 2025, former HSCA investigator Dan Hardway would testify to Congress that he believed Joannides fulfilled a “covert assignment” to stonewall him and his colleagues as they tried to find out which CIA officer had supervised the Cuban Student Directorate (DRE), members of which had come into contact with Lee Harvey Oswald in the summer of 1963. Joannides told them he didn’t know but would get back to them. He never did, because he was that CIA officer. As with the Warren Commission in 1964, the CIA successfully “waited out” the HSCA until it ran out of time and money.

In July 2025, Hardway’s suspicions were revealed as fact in the CIA’s personnel file on Joannides, released to the office of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. Joannides not only operated under the alias “Howard” as director of the CIA-funded DRE. The Agency awarded him a prestigious medal for, in part, fulfilling a mission to feloniously obstruct a congressional inquiry.

The CIA spokesperson who had said in the 1990s that the Agency had no record of any “Howard” in its database of aliases — and that “Howard” therefore may have signified merely a “routing indicator” on cables and other documents — had been proven a purveyor of falsehood. He claimed last year that he hadn’t lied, however, since he had just repeated what his superiors told him and had never found a “Howard” in the CIA’s records.

Also last year, a CIA whistleblower came forward to say he had seen an Inspector General report in a Secure Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) concerning “damage control.” The “damage” was fallout from the investigation and report of the HSCA, which found that President Kennedy was “probably” murdered as a result of a conspiracy. To this day, the public has never seen this document, in spite of the requirements of the JFK Records Act of 1992 and Executive Order 14176 of 2025 that all assassination related records in the possession of federal agencies should be released immediately.

So, we can talk about how far we’ve come, and whether the CIA, FBI, and other federal agencies have a leg to stand on when it comes to “damage control” over JFK records. We have come a long way in the last year and a half in bringing agencies’ disregard of federal law into stark relief, and our quest for transparency in the JFK assassination continues.

We can talk about anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)