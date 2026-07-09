Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

On This Day

Sixty-six years ago, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev exchanged fiery threats over Cuba. Khrushchev warned that the Soviet Union would protect Cuba from U.S. intervention with missiles if necessary. He accused the United States of “plotting insidious and criminal steps” against the new Soviet ally.

Eisenhower fired back, warning Khrushchev against the “establishment of a regime dominated by international communism in the Western Hemisphere.” He claimed Moscow’s aggressive attitude showed “the clear intention to establish Cuba in a role serving Soviet purposes in this hemisphere.” Washington would not tolerate it, he said.

U.S.-Cuban relations deteriorated rapidly, with Fidel Castro’s Marxist regime accelerating its expropriation of American-owned property on the island. This prompted Washington to sever diplomatic relations with Havana in January 1961, after John F. Kennedy had won election as president, but before he had taken office.

President Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower greets President-elect John F. “Jack” Kennedy on the steps of the White House, Dec. 6, 1960. (Credit: Abbie Rowe/JFK Library)

The rest, as they say, is history.

Kennedy inherited a difficult situation in Cuba that led to the failed CIA-backed invasion of the island at the Bay of Pigs in April 1961. JFK took the blame “as the responsible officer of the government,” noting that “victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan.” But the regime-change invasion scheme had been hatched before he took office.

U.S. attempts to effect regime change in Cuba through covert action ultimately led to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, after Khrushchev made good on his threat to provide the revolutionary regime in Havana with a missile defense. JFK would deescalate that apocalyptic scenario, and the Soviets would remove their nuclear missiles from the island.

Cuban Premier Fidel Castro (left) with revolutionary guerrilla leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara of Argentina in an undated photo from 1960. (Credit: Stern/DPA)

We can talk about this and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)