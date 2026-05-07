Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Sixty-five years ago today, CBS correspondent Robert Taber — a Fair Play for Cuba Committee (FPCC) member — introduced Dr. Enrique Lorenzo-Luaces y Vilaseca to arms expert “Lieutenant Harvey Oswald” in Havana. That’s according to Luaces, a professor of engineering at the University of Santiago, Cuba. After the assassination, Luaces was sure the Oswald he had met in Cuba was the same man accused of murdering JFK. Yet according to the Warren Report, Oswald was in the USSR for all of 1961.

FPCC member Robert Taber next to a burnt-out Leyland bus on the Playa Larga–Playa Girón road in Cuba after the CIA-backed invasion at the Bay of Pigs in April 1961 (Credit: Ernesto Fernández/cubahora.cu)

But tonight we should probably talk about G. Robert Blakey, who passed away on Friday at age 90. Tuesday’s Chicago Sun-Times obituary highlights his academic and judicial career, but JFK assassination researchers remember him most for his tenure as chief counsel of the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) from 1977-1979. The HSCA concluded that the murder was “probably” the result of a conspiracy.

Former HSCA Chief Counsel G. Robert Blakey (left) debates the JFK assassination with former Warren Commission attorney David W. Belin on a Sep. 10, 1981, episode of “Firing Line.” Conservative host William F. Buckley’s right foot can be seen on the left. (Credit: Hoover Institution Library & Archives/YouTube)

We can talk about this and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

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