JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
4h

Blakey sent me a note after reading my book praising it. When I asked him if I could quote him on that, he said you probably don’t want to as my recommendation might hurt more than it would help. You can read that anyway you want. But I credited him for actually reading it and reaching out. I also want to say that Dan Hardway defended Blakey. Blakey was a huge mentor to them and according to Hardway never put guardrails on their investigation. I think it’s possible Blakey was naïve as to how he was being manipulated by the CIA. I don’t think that’s probable, but it’s certainly possible.

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Bogmanoc's avatar
Bogmanoc
2hEdited

I sent Mr. Blakey this Medium post I wrote [ https://medium.com/@macgiollarua/a-jfk-assassination-question-that-still-requires-an-answer-377267b73309 ]

and included his response at the end:

“I read your piece with great interest. Sadly, I don’t think anything will come of it in our lifetime.”

He made it clear in a 2014 letter and interviews he no longer believed anything the CIA told HSCA investigators.

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