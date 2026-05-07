JFK Live: RIP, G. Robert Blakey (1936-2026)
The former chief counsel of the HSCA has passed away. Let's talk about his legacy.
Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.
Sixty-five years ago today, CBS correspondent Robert Taber — a Fair Play for Cuba Committee (FPCC) member — introduced Dr. Enrique Lorenzo-Luaces y Vilaseca to arms expert “Lieutenant Harvey Oswald” in Havana. That’s according to Luaces, a professor of engineering at the University of Santiago, Cuba. After the assassination, Luaces was sure the Oswald he had met in Cuba was the same man accused of murdering JFK. Yet according to the Warren Report, Oswald was in the USSR for all of 1961.
But tonight we should probably talk about G. Robert Blakey, who passed away on Friday at age 90. Tuesday’s Chicago Sun-Times obituary highlights his academic and judicial career, but JFK assassination researchers remember him most for his tenure as chief counsel of the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) from 1977-1979. The HSCA concluded that the murder was “probably” the result of a conspiracy.
We can talk about this and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.
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Blakey sent me a note after reading my book praising it. When I asked him if I could quote him on that, he said you probably don’t want to as my recommendation might hurt more than it would help. You can read that anyway you want. But I credited him for actually reading it and reaching out. I also want to say that Dan Hardway defended Blakey. Blakey was a huge mentor to them and according to Hardway never put guardrails on their investigation. I think it’s possible Blakey was naïve as to how he was being manipulated by the CIA. I don’t think that’s probable, but it’s certainly possible.
I sent Mr. Blakey this Medium post I wrote [ https://medium.com/@macgiollarua/a-jfk-assassination-question-that-still-requires-an-answer-377267b73309 ]
and included his response at the end:
“I read your piece with great interest. Sadly, I don’t think anything will come of it in our lifetime.”
He made it clear in a 2014 letter and interviews he no longer believed anything the CIA told HSCA investigators.