Join host Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Sure, it’s Thanksgiving. But we like to think of those joining the call tonight, not as lost souls with nowhere else to go, but as inquiring minds curious enough to tune in for more informed discussion of an unsolved murder with constitutional implications for America.

We also like to think of ourselves as the people “keeping the faith.” To paraphrase Earl Warren, the truth will come out one day, but unlike the late Supreme Court chief justice, we choose to believe it will — not might — be in our lifetime. We can expect new revelations on the JFK case when the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets releases a report (hopefully) next week.

So come on and join the fun. Larry and yours truly both appeared in person and spoke at the recent conference in Dallas sponsored by the JFK Historical Group. Larry will have things to share about the experience along with his usual, up-to-the-minute updates.

And watch for a written dispatch from the conference, coming soon.

Researcher Dory Wiley delivers a presentation entitled “The Why Leads to the Who” on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Hilton DoubleTree Market Center in Dallas (Credit: Chad Nagle)

We can talk about the conference and more on our this big weekly Zoom call, open to all.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)