Join co-hosts Jeff Morley, Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

We will be talking about Larry’s report on an erroneous video on Harry Truman and JFK, the implications of the coming transition in Cuba, and the first anniversary of Trump’s historic JFK file releas.;

Join our freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

With America at war, we at JFK Facts recognize truth as an early casualty of conflict. As real live human beings seeking the truth in the sensational murder of a U.S. head of state nearly 63 years ago, we now grapple with the ominous reality that artificial intelligence can often throw obstacles in our way.

Larry Schnapf laid bare some of the falsehoods disseminated in an installment of “Dark History Explainer,” a YouTube channel presenting AI-generated videos, that distorts the record of President Harry Truman’s response to JFK’s asssassination.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)