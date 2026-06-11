Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Sixty-three years ago today, President John F. Kennedy gave his nationally televised address on civil rights, announcing his support for comprehensive legislation to end segregation and create for equality and justice for all Americans, regardless of race.

“We are confronted primarily with a moral issue,” he said. “It is as old as the scriptures and is as clear as the American Constitution.”

The heart of the question is whether all Americans are to be afforded equal rights and equal opportunities, whether we are going to treat our fellow Americans as we want to be treated. If an American, because his skin is dark, cannot eat lunch in a restaurant open to the public, if he cannot send his children to the best public school available, if he cannot vote for the public officials who will represent him, if, in short, he cannot enjoy the full and free life which all of us want, then who among us would be content to have the color of his skin changed and stand in his place? Who among us would then be content with the counsels of patience and delay?

President Kennedy addresses the nation on live television on the subject of civil rights on June 11, 1963. (Credit: JFK Library)

Earlier in the day, Alabama National Guardsmen had been deployed at the University of Alabama to enforce a federal district court order calling for the admission of two black residents of the state who had qualified to enroll. It was the site where Gov. George Wallace made his symbolic “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” as if to bar them entrance.

Gov. George Wallace (D-Ala.), third from left, confronts Deputy Attorney General Nicholas Katzenbach (right foreground) at the front entrance of the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963. (Credit: Warren K. Leffler/U.S. News & World Report)

Meanwhile in Texas, a Republican businessman was mulling a run for the U.S. Senate. In a speech in Corpus Christi in September, soon before declaring his candidacy, George H. W. Bush said there was “no excusing, no condoning, no rationalizing” recent events in Alabama. However, he also criticized the civil rights legislation then before Congress, describing it as “against the basic constitutional rights of this country.”

Bush would of course soon declare his candidacy and lose, but then receive the Republican nomination for president 25 years later. On Tuesday, JFK Facts published an article about Bush, known as “Poppy,” and his possible connection to the assassination.

We can talk about this and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)