JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
3h

In light of Thomas Massie's recent speech about the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty on the floor of the House, with survivors in attendance, asking for an honest and open investigation into the attack, let's remember what the survivors saw.

https://youtu.be/jJr3gNNn05g?si=SIG9QViK8qs78IVS

Like the investigation into the JFK assassination, there never was a true investigation, just a disgraceful government cover up.

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Geoffrey P. Cruickshank's avatar
Geoffrey P. Cruickshank
3h

I'd like to discuss the Dulles calendar - specifically pages 86 and 98.

https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/104-10306-10025.pdf

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