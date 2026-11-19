Join host Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

The 63rd anniversary of the assassination is on Sunday, and it’s worth taking stock of the passage of time. The same number of years have passed since the death of JFK as had passed since the turn of the 20th century on the date of the ambush in Dealey Plaza. A lot is going on even after all these decades.

The legal status of the Zapruder film is still in flux, with the Sixth Floor Museum and National Archives modifying their earlier agreement on public access to the best copy of the footage. Larry can fill in all the legal details.

Another topic of conversation will be the new film “November 1963.” Larry saw an early screening last night and will share his thoughts.

The annual conference of the JFK Historical Group will have finished its first day of presentations in Dallas by the …