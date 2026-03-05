Join co-hosts Jeff Morley, Chad Nagle, and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Tonight we continue our freewheeling Q&A on all things JFK.

As the Epstein files and war in Iran share top headlines, how does the JFK story inform our understanding of current affairs? The Epstein files confront JFK researchers with an obstacle long familiar to them in attempts to uncover the truth: over-classification. Now Congress has subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi for another round of Q&A.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration justifies the U.S.-Israeli military intervention in Iran on grounds of nuclear non-proliferation, something President Kennedy proved unwilling to compromise on in his relations with the Jewish state before his untimely death. But does the current war reflect America First or Israel First?

We’re going to continue with the system that worked well last time. Write your questions in the chat thread to be vetted instead of doing the usual hand-raising routine.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

