Join co-hosts Jeff Morley, Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Tonight we continue our freewheeling Q&A on all things JFK.

Earlier in the week we ran a story on Tucker Carlson’s interview of U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport.

JFK Facts editor Jeff Morley will speak about that.

Convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has appeared in headlines more than ever lately, and Jeff will talk about the latest developments in achieving transparency in that scandal.

Linguistics professor and social critic Noam Chomsky’s name has surfaced in relation to Epstein recently. We can address Chomsky deserved reputation among JFK researchers and Jim DiEugenio’s well-informed critique on the Kennedys & King site a few days ago.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) has called for the CIA to release its Epstein files too. CIA Director John Ratcliffe has responded positively to requests from Mace’s colleague on the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) for JFK assassination-related records. We thus have cause for optimism over Epstein.

