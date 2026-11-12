Join host Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

A lot is happening right now. The legal status of the Zapruder film is in flux, and we’ll have another update tonight. We also have an important update on the fate of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets in the 120th Congress. The annual conference of the JFK Historical Group kicks off in Dallas in a week’s time. We can talk about all these things and more on our weekly Zoom call, open to all.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)

On This Day

On Nov. 12, 1963, Kennedy met with his covert action advisers, known as the 303 Committee. They included CIA director John McCone, deputy director Richard Helms, Cuban operations chief Desmond FitzGerald, and Miami station chief Theodore Shackley. The White House had discussed “peace feelers” recently extended from the regime of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, and how to deal with them.

The Agency encapsulated its response to the “peace feelers” idea in a memorandum for the record, which advised the president that the CIA and Pentagon “should concentrate on attempting to catch Castro red-handed delivering arms to communist groups in Latin American countries.”

It was determined that during the next 90 days from this date, an attempt would be made by means of air patrols and surface ships to identify ships carrying arms for Castro to Latin American countries. It was hoped that a ship with Cuban arms could be picked up.“

The Agency had been monitoring Castro’s ties with a “fringe revolutionary group in Venezuela,” Helms wrote in his posthumously published 2003 memoir.

“An agent informed us that Castro operatives were about to land some three tons of small arms, ammunition, mortars on the Venezuelan coast. The plan, as concocted in Havana and slipped to us by our agent, was to use the weapons to paralyze the Venezuelan government to halt the national elections slated for December 1.”

Within a week, Helms would deliver just what the 303 Committee wanted: a reason for JFK to reject Castro’s overtures. Within days of the CIA presenting the White House with what looked like a pretext for renewed hostilities with Cuba, President Kennedy was dead.