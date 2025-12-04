Join JFK Live co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf as we talk about the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

As a community of researchers and observers possessed of inquiring minds, we’re still processing our disappointment with the ABC documentary feature, “Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?” that aired on Monday, Nov. 24. Promoted as a “deep dive” focusing on “new information” from “the most recent document release” this year, it was nothing of the kind.

Director Oliver Stone, who appeared in the feature, has made his displeasure known in a joint public address from himself and James DiEugenio to the ABC network, posted to the @TheOliverStone X account. DiEugenio, who also appeared, writes that the 2025 ABC feature will join a “hall of infamy” that includes ABC’s special hosted by Peter Jennings in 2003, the 1967 CBS special featuring Dan Rather, and the 1964 NBC and CBS specials.

Steve Jaffe, a board member of Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA), plans to be on tonight to discuss how the JFK research community can address the imbalance and distortion of the outdated narrative that ABC News has chosen to perpetuate.

Larry will provide more details about DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s “hunters,” who carried out a surprise raid on a CIA warehouse in April looking for JFK files. He’s turned up some interesting facts about the nature and origin of the raid.

After that, we’ll open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of this momentous episode in American history.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)