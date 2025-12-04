JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Singman's avatar
Singman
4h

Not sure I can make the discussion tonight, but part of the discussion should be about the excellent documentary by John Barbour that came out in 2017. It's titled, "American Media and the 2nd Assassination of JFK." It delves deep into the vast media cover-up that began soon after the assassination. A deep dive so to speak of the subject you'll be covering tonight. Hopefully some of the participants can relate their take on this well researched documentary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture