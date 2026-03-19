Join co-hosts Jeff Morley, Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Yesterday marked one year since the National Archives implemented President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14176 directing all federal government agencies to release of all records in their possession relating to the assassinations of JFK, his brother Robert, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. What have we learned since March 18, 2025?

JFK Facts has also published a bevy of articles in the past week on other topics, including another fact-check piece (this time on a human source), how President Trump inadvertently (or maybe not) “outed” Israel’s nuclear arsenal at a press conference, and analysis of what impending political transition in Cuba could mean for JFK transparency.

We also said goodbye to veteran researcher Bill Kelly in a heartfelt obituary.

Join our freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)