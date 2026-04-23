Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Sixty-three years ago today, Vice President Lyndon Johnson told reporters in Dallas that JFK might visit Texas in summer. Plans were already under way for a presidential trip to the Lone Star State to gin up support for the 1964 Democratic Party ticket, only Johnson was off by a few months. The fateful trip, as we know today, would take place in the fall.

Tonight, researcher Rene LeRoux will give a 30-to-45-minute presentation on “The Corsicans.” CIA assassinations chief Bill Harvey reputedly had a penchant for recruiting from among the natives of Corsica, the French island situated just north of Italy’s Sardinia. Harvey was even located in Sardinia when JFK was killed.

Rene will discuss such suspect Corsican figures as Jean Souètre, Lucien Sarti, Christian David, Antoine Guérini, Rene Mondoloni, Michel Nicoli, Lucien Conein, and Michel Victor Mertz (alias Michel Roux). All have been linked in some way to the assassination.

Left to Right: CIA agent Lucien Conein (Credit: Spartacus Educational) ; Corsican Mafia member Antoine Guerini (Credit: Pinterest) ; Michel Victor Mertz in Morocco in 1953 (Credit: Belle Croix) ; Capt. Jean Souètre after the coup attempt against President Charles de Gaulle in 1961 (Credit: chemin-de-memoire-parachutistes)

We can talk about these things and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)