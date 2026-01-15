Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

At JFK Facts, we’re interested in all the high-profile political assassinations of the 1960s. A week from today, the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will hold a hearing on the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King entitled, “Declassified MLK Records: What They Reveal and Why They Matter.” JFK Facts will cover the event.

Our ongoing “deep dive” series on David Morales, operations chief at the CIA’s Miami Station at the time of the JFK’s murder, saw its second installment published yesterday. We can talk about that key protégé of CIA assassinations chief William King Harvey too.

And we’ll open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of this momentous episode in American history.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)

JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.