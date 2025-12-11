Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for another round of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Yesterday, Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA) sent out a petition to the JFK research community, appealing to the ABC television network to agree to produce a rebuttal feature to its Nov. 24 special, “Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?” ABC billed that documentary as a “deep dive” focusing on “new information” from “the most recent document release” this year, but broadcast nothing of the kind.

In 1967, NBC extended Jim Garrison the courtesy of allowing him a half-hour rebuttal to their own slanted program about his investigation of the JFK assassination. Fifty-eight years later, experts and objective observers merit air time and production quality in proportion to the much greater volume of information available to us than what the beleaguered New Orleans district attorney had to work with back then.

After that, we’ll open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of this momentous episode in American history.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)