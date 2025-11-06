Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for another freewheeling discussion of America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President Kennedy.

On this episode, Martin Nee and Stuart Wexler will discuss new leads on a previously unknown bullet from Dealey Plaza potentially connected to the JFK assassination that may have been discreetly analyzed in the 1990s, as well as a separate lead on missing JFK medical evidence. They also dig into other opportunities related to physical evidence in both the JFK and MLK cases, and why that still matters in 2025.

After that, we’ll open it up for questions and answers.

A quick shout-out to the JFK Facts community that co-host Chad Nagle will speak for an hour during the one-day online Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA) conference on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 3:45 p.m. ET. The title of the presentation: “Where We Are on JFK: Impact and Significance of the File Disclosures of 2025.” A half-hour Q&A session will follow. (Note: CAPA conferences are exclusively “virtual” now.)

CAPA founder Dr. Cyril H. Wecht passed away last year. He attended his final conference in Pittsburgh in 2023, the 60th anniversary of the assassination.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)