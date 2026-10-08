JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
Oct 9

You or Jefferson need to interview Marina before she passes away. So many unanswered questions.

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Dorothy Bailey Nagle's avatar
Dorothy Bailey Nagle
Oct 10

Thank you Chad for doing our “home-

work” for us! Greatly appreciated!

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