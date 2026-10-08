Join host Larry Schnapf tonight for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

On Oct. 22, two weeks from today, we’ll have the pleasure of welcoming Nicholas Celozzi, producer of “November 1963.” The movie is due out in cinemas on Nov. 20, starring John Travolta as mobster Johnny Roselli, Dermot Mulroney as hit man Charles Nicoletti, and Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby. Celozzi will be on to talk about it and answer questions.

Many important events connected to JFK’s assassination happened in October 1963. On the 11th of the month, President Kennedy signed National Security Action Memorandum 263, authorizing the withdrawal of 1,000 U.S. military personnel from Vietnam by the end of the year and paving the way for the rest to be brought home after JFK won reelection in 1964.

But on Oct. 8, the CIA did something that — with hindsight — looked very fateful for the man destined to be accused of murdering the president six weeks later.

On This Day: The CIA Spreads Disinformation on Oswald

Sixty-three years ago today, the CIA station in Mexico City sent a cable to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, concerning the man who called the Soviet Embassy in the Mexican capital exactly a week before, identifying himself as “Lee Oswald.” The CIA’s audio surveillance program, codenamed LIENVOY, had picked up the call through one of the many wiretapped lines going in and out of the Soviet compound.

The Oct. 8 cable read:

LCIMPROVE 1. ACC LIENVOY 1 OCT 63, AMERICAN MALE WHO SPOKE BROKEN RUSSIAN SAID HIS NAME WAS LEE OSWALD (PHONETIC), STATED HE AT SOVEMB ON 28 SEPT WHEN SPOKE WITH CONSUL WHOM HE BELIEVED BE VALERIY VLADIMIROVICH KOSTIKOV. SUBJ ASKED SOV GUARD IVAN OBYEDKOV WHO ANSWERED, IF THERE ANYTHING NEW RE TELEGRAM TO WASHINGTON. OBYEDKOV ON CHECKING SAID NOTHING RECEIVED YET, BUT REQUEST HAD BEEN SENT. 2. HAVE PHOTOS MALE APPEARS BE AMERICAN ENTERING SOVEMB 1216 HOURS, LEAVING 1222 ON 1 OCT. APPARENT AGE 35, ATHLETIC BUILD, CIRCA 6 FEET, RECEDING HAIRLINE, BALDING TOP. WORE KHAKIS AND SPORT SHIRT. SOURCE: LIEMPTY. 3. NO LOCAL DISSEM.

LCIMPROVE was the cryptonym for the CIA’s global counterespionage program as it related to Soviet intelligence. LIEMPTY was the cryptonym for the CIA’s photographic surveillance operation directed against the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City. LIEMPTY operated out of three apartments (base houses) and a roving van with cameras pointed at the entrances and perimeter of the Soviet diplomatic compound.

Why the Mexico City station reported that the man in the photos “appears [to] be American” remains a mystery. How does any ordinary Caucasian male wearing nondescript clothes “appear” American? In fact, the “Mexico City Mystery Man” has never been identified with certainty to this day, but he was probably a Soviet citizen.

The House Select Committee on Assassinations suggested he was a Russian KGB officer named Yuriy Ivanovich Moskalev. Researcher Bill Simpich has concluded he was likely Moskalev as well. But the photos sent to headquarters were not taken on Oct. 1. They were taken on Oct. 2, the day Oswald reportedly left Mexico to return to the U.S. We know the CIA was referring to these photos from the times recorded (12:16 and 12:22) in the cable of Oct. 8.

The “Mexico City Mystery Man” photographed entering the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City on Oct. 2, 1963 at 12:16 p.m. (Credit: National Archives)

The same man leaving on the same day at 12:22 p.m. (Credit: National Archives)

On Oct. 10, two days after the Mexico City station sent its cable, CIA headquarters (“HDQS”) sent out two different cables to U.S. government agencies concerning “Lee Oswald.” But the two communiqués featured inconsistent descriptions of the American visitor.

Langley replied to the Mexico City station with this information:

1. LEE OSWALD WHO CALLED SOVEMB 1 OCT PROBABLY IDENTICAL LEE HENRY OSWALD (201-289248) BORN 18 OCT 1939, NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, FORMER RADAR OPERATOR IN UNITED STATES MARINES WHO DEFECTED TO USSR IN OCT 1959. OSWALD IS FIVE FEET TEN INCHES, ONE HUNDRED SIXTY FIVE POUNDS, LIGHT BROWN WAVY HAIR, BLUE EYES. 2. ON 31 OCT 1959 HE ATTEMPTED TO RENOUNCE HIS UNITED STATES CITIZENSHIP TO THE UNITED STATES EMB IN MOSCOW, INDICATING HE HAD APPLIED FOR SOVIET CITIZENSHIP. ON 13 FEB THE US EMBASSY MOSCOW RECEIVED AN UNDATED LETTER FROM OSWALD POSTMARKED MINSK ON 5 FEB 1961 IN WHICH SUBJ INDICATED HE DESIRED RETURN OF HIS US PPT AS WISHED TO RETURN TO USA IF “WE COULD COME TO SOME AGREEMENT CONCERNING THE DROPPING OF ANY LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST ME.” ON 8 JUL ON HIS OWN INITIATIVE HE APPEARED AT THE EMB WITH HIS WIFE TO SEE ABOUT HIS RETURN TO STATES. SUBJ STATED THAT HE ACTUALLY HAD NEVER APPLIED FOR SOVIET CITIZENSHIP AND THAT HIS APPLICATION AT THAT TIME HAD BEEN TO REMAIN IN USSR AND FOR TEMPORARY EXTENSION OF HIS TOURIST VISA PENDING OUTCOME OF HIS REQUEST. THIS APPLICATION, ACCORDING TO OSWALD, CONTAINED NO REF TO SOVIET CITIZENSHIP. OSWALD STATED THAT HAD BEEN EMPLOYED SINCE 13 JAN 1960 IN BELORUSSIAN RADIO AND TV FACTORY IN MINSK WHERE WORKED AS METAL WORKER IN RESEARCH SHOP. OSWALD WAS MARRIED ON 30 APRIL 1961 TO MARINA NIKOLAEVNA PUSAKOVA [sic] A DENTAL TECHNICIAN BORN 17 JULY 1941 USSR. NO HDQS TRACES. HE ATTEMPTED ARRANGE FOR WIFE TO JOIN HIM IN MOSCOW SO SHE COULD APPEAR AT EMB FOR VISA INTERVIEW. HIS AMERICAN PPT WAS RETURNED TO HIM. US EMB MOSCOW STATED TWENTY MONTHS OF REALITIES OF LIFE IN SOVIET UNION HAD CLEARLY HAD MATURING EFFECT ON OSWALD. 3. LATEST HDQS INFO WAS ODACID REPORT DATED MAY 1962 SAYING ODACID HAD DETERMINED OSWALD IS STILL US CITIZEN AND BOTH HE AND HIS SOVIET WIFE HAVE EXIT PERMITS AND DEPT STATE HAD GIVEN APPROVAL FOR THEIR TRAVEL WITH THEIR INFANT CHILD TO USA. 4. STATION SHOULD PASS INFO REF AND PARA ONE TO TPELIDE, ODENVY, ODOATH, AND ODURGE LOCALLY. INFO PARAS TWO AND THREE ORIGINATES WITH ODACID. 5. REF AND POSSIBLE IDENTIFICATION BEING DISSEMINATED TO HDQS OF ODENVY, ODACID, ODOATH, AND ODURGE. PLS KEEP HDQS ADVISED ON ANY FURTHER CONTACTS OR POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION OF OSWALD.

ODENVY was the CIA’s cryptonym for the FBI. ODACID was the U.S. State Department; ODOATH was the Department of the Navy; and ODURGE was the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. (TPELIDE has never been positively identified but appears to have been some other U.S. intelligence agency operating abroad.)

But the same day, Oct. 10, HDQS sent another cable, this one to the FBI, State Department and Navy (it had instructed the Mexico City station to furnish two of these three with the information in the other Oct. 10 cable). The second disseminated the following information:

SUBJECT: LEE HENRY OSWALD 1. ON 1 OCTOBER 1963 A RELIABLE AND SENSITIVE SOURCE IN MEXICO REPORTED THAT AN AMERICAN MALE, WHO IDENTIFIED HIMSELF AS LEE OSWALD, CONTACTED THE SOVIET EMBASSY IN MEXICO CITY INQUIRING WHETHER THE EMBASSY HAD RECEIVED ANY NEWS CONCERNING A TELEGRAM WHICH HAD BEEN SENT TO WASHINGTON. THE AMERICAN WAS DESCRIBED AS APPROXIMATELY 35 YEARS OLD, WITH AN ATHLETIC BUILD, ABOUT SIX FEET TALL, WITH A RECEDING HAIRLINE. 2. IT IS BELIEVED THAT OSWALD MAY BE IDENTICAL TO LEE HENRY OSWALD, BORN ON 18 OCTOBER 1939 IN NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, A FORMER U.S. MARINE WHO DEFECTED TO THE SOVIET UNION IN OCTOBER 1959 AND LATER MADE ARRANGEMENTS THROUGH THE UNITED STATES EMBASSY IN MOSCOW TO RETURN TO THE UNITED STATES WITH HIS RUSSIAN-BORN WIFE, MARINA NIKOLAEVNA PUSAKOVA [sic], AND THEIR CHILD. 3. THE INFORMATION IN PARAGRAPH 1 IS BEING DISSEMINATED TO YOUR REPRESENTATIVES IN MEXICO CITY. ANY FURTHER INFORMATION RECEIVED ON THIS SUBJECT WILL BE FURNISHED YOU. THIS INFORMATION IS BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO THE IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION SERVICE.

So, CIA headquarters not only circulated inconsistent information about Lee Harvey Oswald within its own ranks. It also instructed those ranks to circulate inconsistent information among other departments of the U.S. government with offices in Mexico (see point 4). Langley itself was conveying to the Mexico City station the impression that it had nothing more up to date about Oswald than a 1961 State Department report about Oswald wanting to come home. But it had a lot more information than that.

Was CIA headquarters somehow confused? No. We know HDQS was consciously disseminating falsehoods from the fact that the same CIA departments were copied on both Oct. 10 cables: CI, CI/OPS, CI/SP, FI, SR 7, RF, VR. Langley already knew Oswald had returned to the United States from the Soviet Union in June 1962, some 16 months earlier. Yet it conveyed the sense that Oswald might still be living in the USSR in October 1963.

In the office of counterintelligence (CI) chief James Angleton at HDQS, a big dossier on Oswald had been accumulating since 1959, including reports of Oswald’s clashes with CIA-backed anti-Castro Cuban exiles in New Orleans and his arrest and incarceration for disturbing the peace in August 1963. Oswald’s distribution of Castro-friendly literature of the New York-based Fair Play for Cuba Committee, a target of CIA and FBI subversion operations, would have interested the CIA, FBI and other U.S. agencies operating in Mexico City two months later. But they were not to know.

Why did Angleton’s office share none of this updated information in the Oct. 10 cables, on which his office (CI, CI/OPS, CI/SP) and others at CIA headquarters were copied? We may never know exactly. But between the Oct. 8 cable from the Mexico City soliciting details on “Lee Oswald” and the Oct. 10 cables from Langley conveying false or outdated information in response, something else happened.

On Oct. 9, the FBI removed Oswald from the “Security Index,” a list that Director J. Edgar Hoover secretly maintained after WWII and expanded to encompass anyone sympathetic to “the principal tenets of the Communist Party.” He expanded it again in 1962 to include sympathizers with Castro’s Cuba, who were “potentially dangerous.” (Deemed a violation of the U.S. Constitution, the Index was abolished in 1976.)

Since the CIA’s Mexico City station reported “NO LOCAL DISSEM” in its Oct. 8 cable to HDQS, no one outside the CIA knew about Oswald at the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City until Oct 10. Instructions from HDQS to Mexico City on Oct. 10 to share the information with the FBI didn’t trigger a Security Index inquiry by the Bureau, because the Bureau itself had already taken Oswald off the list. The two FBI agents in Washington who removed Oswald’s name from the Security Index, Lambert Anderson and Marvin Gheesling, were unable to explain exactly why or who ordered the removal.

Once Oswald’s name had been removed from the Security Index, the young ex-Marine couldn’t trigger a “security flash” in advance of JFK’s trip to Dallas. The Bureau didn’t even know about his place of work overlooking the motorcade route, so it never informed the Secret Service either.

Oswald claimed under arrest to be a patsy, and he likely was, at least in some sense. But there is a broader issue for America’s republican form of government. It’s a cautionary tale of the CIA’s licentiousness in a system designed to let it do whatever it wants at home and abroad. In October 1963, the CIA even lied to itself.

We can talk about this and anything else you want in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

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Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)