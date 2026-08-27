Join host Larry Schnapf for JFK Facts contributor Peter Voskamp’s interview of author Kaitlyn Tiffany, whose book, “The Housewives Underground: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the JFK Assassination Our Most Enduring Mystery,” was released in June. It is a triple bio of first-generation researchers Maggie Field, Shirley Martin, and Sylvia Meagher, author of “Accessories After the Fact” (1967).

Voskamp reviewed the book last month.

The link to join the podcast is here. After the interview, feel free to ask questions, which are welcome. The easiest format is probably to write them in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all.

JFK Live is an open forum for discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. This is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and after our special guest’s appearance, we can open it up however you want.

Join us tonig…