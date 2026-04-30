Join co-hosts Jefferson Morley, Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Sixty-five years ago today, Lee Harvey Oswald married Marina Nikolayevna Prusakova in Minsk, capital of the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic of the USSR. He would be dead within two and a half years, leaving Marina with two infant daughters in Dallas.

But tonight, we’ll be talking about Oswald in New Orleans, specifically, the Cuban exiles he came face to face with in a courtroom on Aug. 12, 1963. Larry Hancock and David Boylan, co-authors of “The Oswald Puzzle: Reconsidering Lee Harvey Oswald” (2025), will share new findings covered in detail in the 2026 paperback edition, now available.

They recently appeared on the podcast, “The Dallas Action,” as well.

We can talk about these things and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)