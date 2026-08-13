Join me, Larry Schnapf, for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Mark L. Javitch will join us. He is a federal litigator in San Mateo, California, and the author of “SCAM: The Zapruder Copyright — How the Sixth Floor Museum Continues the Coverup” (2025). He represents the Forum on Open Access to Government Records in its suit against the Sixth Floor Museum and the National Archives. A federal judge in Dallas ruled on August 5 that the Museum's claimed copyright in the Zapruder film is subject to challenge, and that a court can order the Archives to publish the film's frames online.

“SCAM” (2025) is published by the Forum on Open Access to Government Records.

Mark also litigates Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and JFK Records Act cases against the CIA, FBI, and National Archives, including a pending Ninth Circuit appeal. Through the Forum, he maintains the largest free public collection of historical documents obtained from the National Archives on the Zapruder film at ZapruderFilm.com.

This is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)