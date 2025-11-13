Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle as we welcome Mary Ferrell Foundation (MFF) President Rex Bradford to discuss records related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how best to look at them on the MFF website. As JFK Facts reported today, MFF recently made these records accessible in a user-friendly format. Rex will talk about how to find what you’re looking for in them.

A hearing on the MLK assassination before the House Task Force for the Declassification of Federal Secrets, originally scheduled for Nov. 18, is now postponed. But the topic will soon be at the top of the news cycle. These documents can help bring interested observers up to speed on a very traumatic event from U.S. history.

After that, we will open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President Kennedy.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)