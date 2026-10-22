Join host Larry Schnapf tonight for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Tonight we have the pleasure of welcoming Nicholas Celozzi, producer of “November 1963.” The movie is due out in cinemas on Nov. 20, starring John Travolta as mobster Johnny Roselli, Dermot Mulroney as hit man Charles Nicoletti, and Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby.

JFK Live is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)