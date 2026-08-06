Join me, Larry Schnapf, for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Tonight, Robert Primes will be on the call to talk about his experiences as a moviemaker during the period of the first generation of JFK assassination research and beyond.

Born in San Francisco, Primes is a cinematographer and director of television and motion picture productions, winner of five Emmys, and member of the ASC (American Society of Cinematographers) since 1990. He is known for Francis Ford Coppola’s “Rumble Fish” (1983), the Mel Gibson movie “Bird on a Wire” (1990), “Money Talks” (1997) and numerous TV movies and episodes.

But his first film, as a very young cameraman, was “Rush to Judgment” (1967), for director Emile de Antonio. Based on Mark Lane’s bestselling 1966 book of the same name, the documentary follows Lane as he interviews witnesses to the Kennedy assassination and exposes serious flaws in the conclusions made by the Warren Commission.

The film was re-released in remastered 4K resolution in 2023, to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the assassination.

After Primes has spoken, we can talk about “Rush to Judgment” and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)