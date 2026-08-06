JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Rolf Kvalvik's avatar
Rolf Kvalvik
11h

I love the JFK investigations. I have tried to stick to the Jefferson Morley verified information. If you want to see my take on it here’s my latest post.

I go after the class of 1949.

https://wavesandpositions.substack.com/p/jfk-too-big-to-fail-part-8-the-conculsion?r=gz32a&utm_medium=ios

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