The release of Russia’s JFK dossier raises two questions: (1) Why is it being made public now? Is it propaganda? Or is it public diplomacy? and (2) What, if anything, does the dossier tell us about the events of 1963?

I recently spoke with Mark Medish, former director, Russian affairs for the National Security Council, about (1) the JFK dossier as a contemporary statement of the Russian government.

We did not focus on question (2) because JFK Facts is still translating, verifying, and analyzing what the Russian dossier tells us about the assassination of JFK. We will be reporting our findings soon.

Meanwhile, Medish and I focused our discussion on what the dossier means in terms of today’s geopolitical situation.