Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Tonight, researcher Craig Bouzarth will join us.

An avid photographer since childhood, Craig is an information technology professional who has worked behind the scenes in the JFK research community, including as webmaster for the voluminous Kennedys and King site. He also assists researchers such as William Matson Law with technology-related needs, including AI audio transcription.

The title of Craig’s presentation is “Challenging Zapruder Film Alteration Theories Using the Latest Technology.” Anyone intrigued by the question of Zapruder film authenticity or falsification should find this interesting.

If there is time, we will do the usual freewheeling Q&A on all things JFK-related. Our ongoing “deep dive” series on David Morales, operations chief at the CIA’s Miami Station at the time of the JFK’s murder, saw its fourth installment published yesterday. We can talk about that key protégé of CIA assassinations chief William King Harvey too.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)