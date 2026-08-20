Join host Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Greg Doudna is originally from Akron, Ohio, now from Bellingham, Washington. He studied the Ancient Near East at Cornell University and worked on the Dead Sea Scrolls at the University of Copenhagen. Since 2017, Greg has been researching areas of the JFK assassination, and JFK Facts has featured articles about his impressive research on the Gen. Edwin Walker shooting in a two-part series.

He has also enlightened us on the killing of Lee Harvey Oswald by Jack Ruby.

Tonight, Greg will discuss his following two papers:

The implications, if the argument is correct, may or may not open up possibilities for recasting the narrative of the rifle and November 22.

This is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)