JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Stroup's avatar
Will Stroup
Oct 18

The Oct 16th discussion with Dr. Mantik was very interesting. I agree with his view that JFK was eliminated by a consensus of various members of the following: CIA (Dulles, Helms, Angleton, Harvey, etc); Military (LeMay, Lansdale, etc); Far right Financial backers (Hunt, Murchison, etc). Multiple others were also directly involved or were actively part of the obvious cover up (Hoover, Specter, etc). These were the conspirators that moved the deadly chess pieces to publicly tell us “we’re in charge”.

Dr. Mantik noted that these individuals considered themselves “Patriots” for removing a “dangerous” President. One word for all of them… BULLSHIT! JFK was trying to transform a corrupt and dangerous power structure that nearly caused a nuclear holocaust. Many of the people that participated in the assassination and cover up were also actively overthrowing duly elected Governments to install brutal dictatorships.

There is only one word that accurately describes these “people” and that is “TRAITORS”! The JFK research community has identified many of them beyond a reasonable doubt as having been involved in the assassination or cover up. Personally, I’d like to see a sign in Dealey Plaza listing every damn one of them as TRAITORS to their country! Their legacies should not escape the public shame they deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Fred Dent's avatar
Fred Dent
Oct 16

Why do we no longer get recordings either through youtube or podcasts? This is very helpful and for some reason it stopped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jefferson Morley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture