JFK Live: Special Guest Dr. David Mantik
The veteran researcher will join us to talk about his latest book and answer questions
Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a freewheeling discussion of the latest developments in the JFK assassination story and anything else about that momentous and tragic episode in America’s history that’s on your mind.
Tonight we greet David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., the radiation oncologist and biophysicist well known to JFK researchers for his close examination of the medical evidence in the assassination. In 2021, Dr. Mantik featured in the two JFK documentaries directed by Oliver Stone, “JFK” Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” and “JFK: Destiny Betrayed.” His latest book, “JFK Was Killed by Consensus,” was published a few weeks ago and includes new revelations about what happened in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963.
Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.
The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.
Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Oct 16th discussion with Dr. Mantik was very interesting. I agree with his view that JFK was eliminated by a consensus of various members of the following: CIA (Dulles, Helms, Angleton, Harvey, etc); Military (LeMay, Lansdale, etc); Far right Financial backers (Hunt, Murchison, etc). Multiple others were also directly involved or were actively part of the obvious cover up (Hoover, Specter, etc). These were the conspirators that moved the deadly chess pieces to publicly tell us “we’re in charge”.
Dr. Mantik noted that these individuals considered themselves “Patriots” for removing a “dangerous” President. One word for all of them… BULLSHIT! JFK was trying to transform a corrupt and dangerous power structure that nearly caused a nuclear holocaust. Many of the people that participated in the assassination and cover up were also actively overthrowing duly elected Governments to install brutal dictatorships.
There is only one word that accurately describes these “people” and that is “TRAITORS”! The JFK research community has identified many of them beyond a reasonable doubt as having been involved in the assassination or cover up. Personally, I’d like to see a sign in Dealey Plaza listing every damn one of them as TRAITORS to their country! Their legacies should not escape the public shame they deserve.
Why do we no longer get recordings either through youtube or podcasts? This is very helpful and for some reason it stopped.