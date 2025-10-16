Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a freewheeling discussion of the latest developments in the JFK assassination story and anything else about that momentous and tragic episode in America’s history that’s on your mind.

Tonight we greet David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., the radiation oncologist and biophysicist well known to JFK researchers for his close examination of the medical evidence in the assassination. In 2021, Dr. Mantik featured in the two JFK documentaries directed by Oliver Stone, “JFK” Revisited: Through the Looking Glass” and “JFK: Destiny Betrayed.” His latest book, “JFK Was Killed by Consensus,” was published a few weeks ago and includes new revelations about what happened in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)