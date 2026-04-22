Highlights:

1:15: Nagle on weird criticism of the JFK Library

9:15: Will the Wiegman film exonerate Oswald?

16:20: Film Expert: ‘A 4K Scan will make a huge difference’

26:09: Schnapf on another Arthur Schlesinger memo

37:30: The state of JFK disclosure in 2026

43:50: Morley: “We should be talking about AI all the time.”