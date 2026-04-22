JFK Live: The Future of Rep. Luna's Task Force, the Role of AI, and the Elusive Wiegman Film
Our discussion of the latest JFK developments
Highlights:
1:15: Nagle on weird criticism of the JFK Library
9:15: Will the Wiegman film exonerate Oswald?
16:20: Film Expert: ‘A 4K Scan will make a huge difference’
26:09: Schnapf on another Arthur Schlesinger memo
37:30: The state of JFK disclosure in 2026
43:50: Morley: “We should be talking about AI all the time.”
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