6:20: “We got a lead on a new “black propaganda project” involving Oswald “coming out of Special Affairs Staff (SAS) in Miami”

7:09: We learned how “critical New Orleans was” in terms of “bringing Oswald into the conspiracy that developed that fall.” And “how did New Orleans loop into Miami”?

14:25: “Who’s signing off on FBI reports to CIA on Oswald?” Counterintelligence Staff (Jane Roman), SAS/Counterintelligence (Austin Horn), AMSANTA (Lou DeSanti)

25:26: Interest in Oswald “is spreading” by the summer of 1963

27:52: Arnesto Rodriguez, brother of CIA officer Emilio, “knew Oswald pretty well”

33:08: George Joannides got a medal from the CIA for supporting the Cuban Student Directorate (DRE) and the Cuban Teachers’ Directorate (DMR)

35:30: SAS Signoffs on FBI Update on Oswald

52:40: Augustin Guitart was well connected, not just some “friendly college professor”