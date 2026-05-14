Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

RIP Canadian actor, comedian, TV host and JFK assassination documentarian John Barbour, who died on Tuesday at age 93. Worthy tributes can be found here and here.

Yesterday’s headlines exploded with news of a CIA whistleblower alleging at a Senate hearing that the Agency had withheld 40 boxes of JFK and MKULTRA files from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). With regard to JFK, at least, the CIA appeared to be defying Executive Order 14176 issued in January 2025.

During the hearing (attended only by Republicans), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) noted it was “well past time for us to have a Church Committee.” That mid-1970s Senate panel, named for its chairman, Sen. Frank Church (D-Idaho), investigated intelligence agency abuses, including CIA and FBI obstruction of the 1964 investigation into JFK’s death. Can we really hope for another congressional investigation into President Kennedy’s murder?

What would a new Church Committee uncover fifty years later? Maybe it would look into the seven areas of responsibility that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announced for the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets in February 2025: JFK, MLK, RFK, UAP, 9/11, COVID-19 and Jeffrey Epstein. Each has generated public suspicion of intelligence community deception or culpability in some form.

In addition, it might even delve back into MKULTRA, the CIA mind control program from the early 1950s to the early 1970s that involved dosing unwitting human subjects with mind-altering drugs and other atrocities. The first Church Committee tried to look into it, but the CIA insisted that it had destroyed all records in 1973. It hadn’t.

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In the way of anniversaries, sixty-two years ago today Special Agent Harry H. Whidbee of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office reported on his interview of Rita Naman and Monica Kramer. The subject: a photograph that Marie Loretta Hyde had given to the Bureau depicting a central square in Minsk, USSR. Hyde and Naman were pictured next to a small car with British license plates. At the far right edge, Lee Harvey Oswald could be seen.

Warren Commission Document 859c is an undated photo of Lee Harvey Oswald with American tourists in Minsk. (Credit: Warren Commission)

Neither Naman nor Kramer could remember the circumstances of the photo, but Kramer believed she must have taken it. Neither recognized Oswald, but the FBI report indicates they were shown only one of two photos (CD 859c). In another photo taken at the same time (CD 859d), an unidentified man can be seen on Oswald’s left.

In the higher-exposure, lower-resolution Commission Document 859d, Oswald appears in full, with a companion on the far right. (Credit: Warren Commission)

Naman did recall that on that morning, before her tour of Minsk, she had been questioned in her hotel for 15-20 minutes. Someone had spotted her giving an American magazine to a Soviet citizen, and officials suspected she might be a spy. The incident so unnerved her that she left her 8-mm in her hotel room and took no footage of the trip.

The diminutive American defector doesn’t really look like a ruthless assassin-to-be in these pics, does he? Maybe that’s because he wasn’t one. Naman and Kramer didn’t identify him in May 1964, after all, despite his image getting splashed all over the news.

But even assuming — for the sake of argument — that Oswald discharged a gun on the day of the assassination, he couldn’t have fired all the bullets. Our article from Tuesday highlights the absurdity of the Single (or Magic) Bullet Theory.

We can talk about these subjects and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)