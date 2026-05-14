JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
17m

We had a 'Church Committee' in Australia from 2014 to 2017, followed by an apology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison which even mentioned "ritual abuse." I put on a play in Adelaide about this and later included the playscript (which anyone is welcome to use) in my book: Deliverance.

https://gumshoenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Deliverance__.pdf

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Singman's avatar
Singman
20m

If we had real, true leadership in Congress, we would have had the something equivalent to the Church hearings years ago. It would be easy to do. Certainly if we could take over 2 years holding hearings over Benghazi, we should be able to get hearings over the lies, deceit and obfuscation relating to the JFK files and MKULTRA.

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