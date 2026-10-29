Join host Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Tonight, retired newspaper writer and editor Tim Harmon will offer up some of the most interesting cases of possible foreknowledge of JFK’s assassination.

Chicago Secret Service agent Joseph Noonan’s office memo, co-authored with Special Agent Edward Tucker and dated Nov. 26, 1963, speaks of a Cuban-exile intention to “take care of Kennedy” as stated “the day before the assassination.”

Researchers may be familiar with the name Rose Cherami (sometimes Cheramie), unforgettably depicted early in Oliver Stone’s feature film “JFK” (1991), as someone who claimed to have foreknowledge.

KKK sympathizer Joseph Milteer told an FBI informant in the second week of November 1963 that JFK would be shot “from an office building with a high-powered rifle.”

Then there’s the case of Florida-based hoodlum John Martino, who told his wife that “they” were going to kill JFK when he got to Dallas. Prolific author and researcher Larry Hancock memorably covers the Martino story in “Someone Would Have Talked” (2010).

There may be value in examining how the authorities responded to the many reports they received in advance of Nov. 22, 1963. Lots of folks apparently wanted to kill the president, for lots of different reasons. Let’s look at how the security services dealt with them.

Canadian researcher Paul Bleau can safely be considered a leading authority on the question of foreknowledge. He recently gave an interview on the subject here.

This topic should stimulate much discussion among JFK Live participants. This is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)