Join host Larry Schnapf tonight for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.
Tonight, Schnapf will update participants on the status of the lawsuit by the Mary Ferrell Foundation (MFF) against the federal government filed in October 2022. Earlier this year, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a summary judgment opinion disposing of all but one of the case’s remaining claims: for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to create a comprehensive central directory for the JFK Collection as required under the JFK Act of 1992.
Yesterday, plaintiff and defendant filed a “joint status report.” NARA has argued that this claim should also be dismissed, since “its work to update the central directory is nearing completion, and it expects to publish a revised version of the directory by the end of this year.” In any case, NARA says, it “will file a motion to resolve Plaintiffs’ failure-to-act claim shortly after it publishes the revised central directory.”
In response, MFF appeals to the Court to ask NARA to provide “details of how it intends to correct the directory,” since NARA has not voluntarily produced details of the revision. MFF reserves the right to renew its summary judgment motion.
As co-counsel for MFF in this civil action, Schnapf knows the situation intimately. He hopes lead counsel Bill Simpich will find time to join the call, as do we all.
On This Day
On Oct. 15, 1963, the CIA station in Mexico City and CIA headquarters (HDQS) in Langley, Virginia, briefly communicated with each other concerning an American named “Lee Oswald." A week earlier, the Mexico City station (MEXI) had reported to HDQS its audio and photographic surveillance had picked up a man identifying himself as “Lee Oswald” had contacted the Soviet Embassy and “appeared” to “be American. MEXI wanted information from HDQS about the mysterious visitor.
HDQS responded two days later, saying Oswald was “probably identical” to “Lee Henry Oswald” and describing him as “five feet ten inches, one hundred sixty five pounds, light brown wavy hair, blue eyes.” HDQS also said Oswald had defected to the USSR in October 1959 but applied to return to America with his Russian wife and infant child, because life in the USSR had had a “maturing effect” on the young ex-Marine. The cable gave no indication that Oswald had returned to the United States, leaving MEXI with the impression that he might have been visiting Mexico from Russia.
Indeed, the cable from MEXI to HDQS on Oct. 15, 1963, indicated that MEXI didn’t know Oswald had actually been back in the the States for 16 months. After HDQS cabled MEXI to please “pouch” (send) photos of Oswald, MEXI’s response included a comment from the CIA chief of station, Winston Scott:
C/S COMMENT: ATTEMPTS OF LEE OSWALD AND WIFE TO REENTER U.S.
Oswald’s wife, Marina, was back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, of course, where she had been living since June 1962. She couldn’t “reenter” the United States, since she had never left since arriving from Russia. But MEXI was going by what it received from HDQS, where counterintelligence chief James Angleton controlled the growing dossier on Lee Harvey Oswald. It would be Angleton who showed up at the home of Win Scott in Mexico shortly after his death, seized all the documents from his home office, and took them back to Langley. There, the CIA would destroy them.
With that sort of deception happening within the CIA itself, the FBI was clearly at a disadvantage after the assassination in trying to figure out exactly what had happened during Oswald’s trip to Mexico City in late September 1963. The problem is explored in a piece published today, right here at JFK Facts, by yours truly.
From the JFK Files: After the Assassination, FBI Director Waxed Cynical on CIA Domestic Ops
We can talk about this and anything else you want in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.
Write your questions in the chat thread or raise your hand with the “Reaction” button during the big Zoom call, open to all.
Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)
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Nobody can claim expertise on the JFK assassination, or even honest curiosity about it, without studying John J. McCloy. He is the anomaly the whole case rests on. The reason his name is not spoken in every living room is itself the clue. Making himself invisible may be the greatest thing he ever did.
John J. McCloy is the architect of the twentieth century.
Every serious JFK inquiry should begin with McCloy and radiate outward from him.
Consider what one man built. He created the National Security Council. He created the World Bank. He created the Council on Foreign Relations. He created the CIA. He rebuilt Germany after the Second World War and chose who would run it.
He was JFK's chief negotiator with the Soviets during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The president trusted him in the room where the century almost ended.
One week after Dallas, Lyndon Johnson placed McCloy in charge of the Warren Commission.
One week after that, Johnson pinned the first Presidential Medal of Freedom on McCloy's chest.
JFK had created that medal. JFK had intended to give it to McCloy himself. He never had the chance.
The coincidences do not stop arriving. They stack.
So ask yourself one simple question. Why has the United States Congress not declared a war since 1942?
Because when the Senate ratified the United Nations Charter, a formal declaration of war became illegal under the treaty the country had just signed.
John McCloy designed the National Security Council to move the war power quietly out of the legislative branch and into the executive, through NSC document 10/2, the instrument that gave the presidency what came to be called plausible deniability.
10/2 made it possible to wage covert wars that could not be pinned on the president, that left no fingerprints, and that could not be used to prove a breach of the Charter.
Learn what plausible deniability actually is, and who built it, here.
McCloy, Part 3
https://wavesandpositions.substack.com/p/john-j-mccloy-the-architect-of-plausible
Been reviewing this stuff. These materials prove one thing beyond any doubt.
The inter face between CIA & FBI was controlled by CIA. Not surprising at all, however very troubling to this individual in these current turbulent times.
Considering the planned 'Executive Action', the over exposure of CIA's lies and JJA's quick trip to grab Winston Scott's papers reveals quite plainly CIA & JJA's anxiety driven interest in any 'loose ends' being clipped.
This material proves CIA was hard at work covering up anything pointing connections to it and the assassination. These efforts have led to the complete undermining of any CIA attempts at being a credible 'Intelligence organization'.
How so? The CIA cover up efforts exposed to this point beg the question, "If CIA had nothing to do with the murder of JFK why all the secrecy, lies, destroyed documentation and denials."
No good reason exists except the CIA oversaw the entire EA. Executive Action!
Something which must be pointed out here at this particular time in history.
The reasoning behind my thought is provoked due to the current furor exhibited by a great many former and present leaders in the various military and intelligence communities.
I'm repeating what I'm witnessing coming from their comments expressing concerns about the current (mis) deeds the members of the intelligence community are engaging in. No names because the list is EXTENSIVE. Very much so and for good reason, to use the terms these folks use, "they are out of control and no one is sure of what they are doing.
All the while a great portion of global leadership outside the western world is taking position of the Sword of Damocles.
I have to ask. What good are these intelligence groups to U.S. Citizens while they are focused on unknown objectives while a rogue potus greases the rails to perdition because of his insanity.
Time for a reality check maybe?