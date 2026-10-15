Join host Larry Schnapf tonight for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Tonight, Schnapf will update participants on the status of the lawsuit by the Mary Ferrell Foundation (MFF) against the federal government filed in October 2022. Earlier this year, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued a summary judgment opinion disposing of all but one of the case’s remaining claims: for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to create a comprehensive central directory for the JFK Collection as required under the JFK Act of 1992.

Yesterday, plaintiff and defendant filed a “joint status report.” NARA has argued that this claim should also be dismissed, since “its work to update the central directory is nearing completion, and it expects to publish a revised version of the directory by the end of this year.” In any case, NARA says, it “will file a motion to resolve Plaintiffs’ failure-to-act claim shortly after it publishes the revised central directory.”

In response, MFF appeals to the Court to ask NARA to provide “details of how it intends to correct the directory,” since NARA has not voluntarily produced details of the revision. MFF reserves the right to renew its summary judgment motion.

As co-counsel for MFF in this civil action, Schnapf knows the situation intimately. He hopes lead counsel Bill Simpich will find time to join the call, as do we all.

On This Day

On Oct. 15, 1963, the CIA station in Mexico City and CIA headquarters (HDQS) in Langley, Virginia, briefly communicated with each other concerning an American named “Lee Oswald." A week earlier, the Mexico City station (MEXI) had reported to HDQS its audio and photographic surveillance had picked up a man identifying himself as “Lee Oswald” had contacted the Soviet Embassy and “appeared” to “be American. MEXI wanted information from HDQS about the mysterious visitor.

HDQS responded two days later, saying Oswald was “probably identical” to “Lee Henry Oswald” and describing him as “five feet ten inches, one hundred sixty five pounds, light brown wavy hair, blue eyes.” HDQS also said Oswald had defected to the USSR in October 1959 but applied to return to America with his Russian wife and infant child, because life in the USSR had had a “maturing effect” on the young ex-Marine. The cable gave no indication that Oswald had returned to the United States, leaving MEXI with the impression that he might have been visiting Mexico from Russia.

Indeed, the cable from MEXI to HDQS on Oct. 15, 1963, indicated that MEXI didn’t know Oswald had actually been back in the the States for 16 months. After HDQS cabled MEXI to please “pouch” (send) photos of Oswald, MEXI’s response included a comment from the CIA chief of station, Winston Scott:

C/S COMMENT: ATTEMPTS OF LEE OSWALD AND WIFE TO REENTER U.S.

Oswald’s wife, Marina, was back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, of course, where she had been living since June 1962. She couldn’t “reenter” the United States, since she had never left since arriving from Russia. But MEXI was going by what it received from HDQS, where counterintelligence chief James Angleton controlled the growing dossier on Lee Harvey Oswald. It would be Angleton who showed up at the home of Win Scott in Mexico shortly after his death, seized all the documents from his home office, and took them back to Langley. There, the CIA would destroy them.

With that sort of deception happening within the CIA itself, the FBI was clearly at a disadvantage after the assassination in trying to figure out exactly what had happened during Oswald’s trip to Mexico City in late September 1963. The problem is explored in a piece published today, right here at JFK Facts, by yours truly.

We can talk about this and anything else you want in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

Write your questions in the chat thread or raise your hand with the “Reaction” button during the big Zoom call, open to all.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)