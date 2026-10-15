JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Rolf Kvalvik's avatar
Rolf Kvalvik
2dEdited

Nobody can claim expertise on the JFK assassination, or even honest curiosity about it, without studying John J. McCloy. He is the anomaly the whole case rests on. The reason his name is not spoken in every living room is itself the clue. Making himself invisible may be the greatest thing he ever did.

John J. McCloy is the architect of the twentieth century.

Every serious JFK inquiry should begin with McCloy and radiate outward from him.

Consider what one man built. He created the National Security Council. He created the World Bank. He created the Council on Foreign Relations. He created the CIA. He rebuilt Germany after the Second World War and chose who would run it.

He was JFK's chief negotiator with the Soviets during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The president trusted him in the room where the century almost ended.

One week after Dallas, Lyndon Johnson placed McCloy in charge of the Warren Commission.

One week after that, Johnson pinned the first Presidential Medal of Freedom on McCloy's chest.

JFK had created that medal. JFK had intended to give it to McCloy himself. He never had the chance.

The coincidences do not stop arriving. They stack.

So ask yourself one simple question. Why has the United States Congress not declared a war since 1942?

Because when the Senate ratified the United Nations Charter, a formal declaration of war became illegal under the treaty the country had just signed.

John McCloy designed the National Security Council to move the war power quietly out of the legislative branch and into the executive, through NSC document 10/2, the instrument that gave the presidency what came to be called plausible deniability.

10/2 made it possible to wage covert wars that could not be pinned on the president, that left no fingerprints, and that could not be used to prove a breach of the Charter.

Learn what plausible deniability actually is, and who built it, here.

McCloy, Part 3

https://wavesandpositions.substack.com/p/john-j-mccloy-the-architect-of-plausible

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robert e williamson jr's avatar
robert e williamson jr
8d

Been reviewing this stuff. These materials prove one thing beyond any doubt.

The inter face between CIA & FBI was controlled by CIA. Not surprising at all, however very troubling to this individual in these current turbulent times.

Considering the planned 'Executive Action', the over exposure of CIA's lies and JJA's quick trip to grab Winston Scott's papers reveals quite plainly CIA & JJA's anxiety driven interest in any 'loose ends' being clipped.

This material proves CIA was hard at work covering up anything pointing connections to it and the assassination. These efforts have led to the complete undermining of any CIA attempts at being a credible 'Intelligence organization'.

How so? The CIA cover up efforts exposed to this point beg the question, "If CIA had nothing to do with the murder of JFK why all the secrecy, lies, destroyed documentation and denials."

No good reason exists except the CIA oversaw the entire EA. Executive Action!

Something which must be pointed out here at this particular time in history.

The reasoning behind my thought is provoked due to the current furor exhibited by a great many former and present leaders in the various military and intelligence communities.

I'm repeating what I'm witnessing coming from their comments expressing concerns about the current (mis) deeds the members of the intelligence community are engaging in. No names because the list is EXTENSIVE. Very much so and for good reason, to use the terms these folks use, "they are out of control and no one is sure of what they are doing.

All the while a great portion of global leadership outside the western world is taking position of the Sword of Damocles.

I have to ask. What good are these intelligence groups to U.S. Citizens while they are focused on unknown objectives while a rogue potus greases the rails to perdition because of his insanity.

Time for a reality check maybe?

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