Join JFK Live co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for another round of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Tonight, longtime JFK researcher and author Dick Russell will join us to talk about his friendship and collaboration with the late Hollywood director Rob Reiner, tragically murdered along with his wife, Michele, a few days ago. Russell featured as one of the experts on Reiner’s popular podcast, co-produced with Soledad O’Brien, Who Killed JFK?

Russell is the author of several books, including “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (2003), the story of former Army counterintelligence officer Richard Case Nagell and his relationship to the JFK assassination, and “On the Trail of the JFK Assassins” (2008). He has coauthored several New York Time bestsellers, including “63 Documents the Government Doesn’t Want You to Read” (2012) and “They Killed Our President” (2014).

We can also talk about today’s publication of the Russian dossier on the assassination, entitled, “The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy and Soviet-American Relations,” on the website of the National Archives.

JFK Facts made the dossier public on Oct. 16, days after the Russian Embassy provided a copy to the district office of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. We will be publishing our translations and analysis of the document in coming weeks.

After that (if there’s still time), we’ll open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of this momentous episode in American history.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)