Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Tonight, researcher and attorney Bill Simpich of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, author of the two e-books “State Secret” and “The Twelve Who Built the Oswald Legend,” and researcher Greg Parker, author of “Lee Harvey Oswald’s Cold War” (2015), will join us to give a presentation on the FBI and its significance in understanding the JFK assassination.

While seldom a focus of public attention, confidential FBI informants played a crucial role up to and after JFK’s death. The Bureau used them to collect information on accused lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald and other suspects. Yet not only have many never been identified, but the FBI has never made their files public despite most being long dead.

Researchers have spent decades trying to work out the identities of individuals who provided the FBI with information on Oswald, Cuban exiles, and others of interest in the assassination saga through a time-consuming process of cross-referencing records.

One example, Fannie Toohey, was a secretary at the offices of The Worker newspaper, an organ of the Communist Party USA. Toohey (FBI informant NY 2354-S) probably spoke to Oswald when he telephoned The Worker’s New York offices from jail in Dallas.

Another example is Ricardo Madan (MM-761-S), an anti-Castro Cuban exile and aide to former prime minister Carlos Prio. He told the FBI in Miami four days after JFK’s death that fellow exile and professional assassin Herminio Diaz Garcia “is or was working for the CIA.”

But JFK researchers shouldn’t have to work these identities out the hard way. Most such informants are long deceased. In the case of unknown identities, we have no way of knowing why the FBI consulted these people about Oswald, the Fair Play for Cuba Committee, or other assassination-relevant subjects. The FBI should come clean.

In its final report, the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) drew on sections 6(2) and 6(4) of the JFK Records Act with regard to withholding the identities of persons who had provided information to the U.S. government. Section 6(2) says that disclosure can only be delayed if “a substantial risk of harm” would be posed to a living person. The vast majority of informants alive on Nov. 22, 1963, are dead.

But even for those still alive, the FBI must provide “clear and convincing evidence” not only that public disclosure would “compromise the existence of an understanding of confidentiality currently requiring protection between a Government agent and a cooperating individual or a foreign government.” It must prove by the same standard that “public disclosure would be so harmful that it outweighs the public interest” as well.

Furthermore, the ARRB itself operated under a “general rule” that it would not postpone release of an individual’s identity “unless the FBI could provide, at least, evidence that the informant was alive and still living in the same area.”

These are very high thresholds for the FBI to meet. Completing the historical record on the assassination — especially in light of the increasingly obvious lack of credibility of the official “lone gunman” version of the crime — means finding out who furnished the government with the information that led to the Warren Commission’s conclusion.

Bill Simpich and British researcher Gavin McDonald have compiled a 370-page list of FBI informants who have either never been identified or whose files are still withheld. Bill will present his Top 10 out of hundreds, explain their importance, and suggest how we might go about obtaining their records from the Bureau in the current declassification drive.

Greg Parker will talk about forensics. The assassination may be a cold case, but it’s still a homicide. By combining traditional investigative methods with state-of-the-art science and technology, a 63-year-old case can be made “warmer.” Greg will cover techniques such as modern DNA analysis, automated fingerprint identification, and all the other resources at the disposal of the 21st-century’s Federal Bureau of Investigation.

After Bill and Greg’s presentations, we’ll open it up for Q&A and discussion.

JFK Live is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)