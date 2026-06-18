JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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TemplarScribe's avatar
TemplarScribe
18h

I waffle between two opposing notions:

1) That Hoover was a willing participant in the assassination from the beginning, along with the CIA, the Secret Service and the Mob; or

2) That he realized the CIA had set them up -- "Mr. George Bush, calling from Dallas," and "A Mr. George Bush being read-in on certain parts of the investigation" -- and deciding he hated the Kennedys enough to help the plotters get away with it.

Either way. Hoover was clearly complicit in covering up the crimes plural, and was probably equally involved in the Bobby Kennedy cover-up as well.

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