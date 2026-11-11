President John F. Kennedy arrives at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia with military and civilian dignitaries on Nov. 11, 1961. (Credit: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library)

On Nov. 11, 1961, President John F. Kennedy addressed a crowd of serving and former U.S. military at Arlington Cemetery. Veterans Day, once known as Armistice Day, was established to commemorate the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, and has been observed on the same date ever since. That conflict was hopefully dubbed “the war to end all wars,” though an even more destructive sequel began within two decades.

JFK stressed Americans’ duty to remember those who had fallen in war while maintaining the discipline required to keep the peace. The tone of his speech indicated a view of war as a policy of last resort, that only the defensive variety justified the sacrifice of human lives. He characterized America as a nation with “little capacity for deception,” exhorting citizens to “pray” that — after the devastation of the Second World War in which he had served and lost comrades — there would “be no veterans of any further war.”

Left: President Kennedy helps to mount the memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery on Veterans Day, 1961. Right: JFK stands alongside Maj. Gen. Paul A. Gavan, commander of the Military District of Washington. Behind him (L to R) stand John S. Gleason, Veterans Affairs administrator; Military Aide to the President Gen. Chester V. Clifton; Air Force Aide to the President Col. Godfrey T. McHugh; Naval Aide to the President Capt. Tazewell T. Shepard; and Thomas Stirling, National Commander of the Legion of Valor. (Credit: Robert Knudsen/JFK Library)

In his first Veterans Day speech as commander-in-chief, JFK made profound observations.

I do not believe that any nation in the history of the world has buried its soldiers farther from its native soil than we Americans — or buried them closer to the towns in which they grew up.

At the battle of Antietam during the Civil War, “in the short space of a few minutes whole regiments lost 50 to 75 percent of their numbers.” He cited American historian Bruce Catton that “life perhaps isn’t the most precious gift of all, that men died for the possession of a few feet of a corn field or a rocky hill, or for almost nothing at all.”

The congressional resolution proclaiming Armistice Day

expressed the hope that the First World War would be, in truth, the war to end all wars. It suggested that those men who had died had therefore not given their lives in vain.

It was “a tragic fact,” he said, that World War II had dashed such hopes, and “man’s capacity to devise new ways of killing his fellow men” had exceeded his capacity to live in peace.

Some might say, therefore, that this day has lost its meaning, that the shadow of the new and deadly weapons have robbed this day of its great value, that whatever name we now give this day, whatever flags we fly or prayers we utter, it is too late to honor those who died before, and too soon to promise the living an end to organized death.

But he reminded his audience that World War I, “signified a beginning, as well as an end,” spurring “man’s first great effort” of modern times to prevent war “by international cooperation.” However imperfect, that experiment still offered “hope that some day nations can live in harmony.”

For our part, we shall achieve that peace only with patience and perseverance and courage — the patience and perseverance necessary to work with allies of diverse interests but common goals, the courage necessary over a long period of time to overcome an adversary skilled in the arts of harassment and obstruction.

The “adversary” in 1961 was the Communist bloc, led by the Soviet Union. While there was “no swift and easy path to peace,” WWII had left mankind pondering “the unimaginable possibilities of the next war,” knowing war could not be advocated “out of irritability or frustration or impatience.”

Ninety-seven years ago today, the men in Gray were retiring from Antietam, where thousands of their comrades had fallen between dawn and dusk in one terrible day. And the men in Blue were moving towards Fredericksburg, where thousands would soon lie by a stone wall in heroic and sometimes miserable death.

The “sad and proud” memories of that “crucial moment” in American history, invoked by the “quiet grounds” of military cemeteries worldwide, “remind us with pride of our obligation and our opportunity.”

On this Veterans Day of 1961, on this day of remembrance, let us pray in the name of those who have fought in this country’s wars, and most especially who have fought in the First World War and in the Second World War, that there will be no veterans of any further war — not because all shall have perished but because all shall have learned to live together in peace.

In addressing the dead in Arlington Cemetery, JFK recited the final verse of the poem “Heroes” by the English playwright Laurence Housman (1865-1959):

They are the race — they are the race immortal,

Whose beams make broad the common light of day!

Though Time may dim, though Death has barred their portal,

These we salute, which nameless passed away.

President Kennedy (right) addresses the crowd at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Nov. 11, 1961. (Credit: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library)

JFK in War

When U.S. entry into World War II seemed inevitable, John F. Kennedy canceled plans to attend Yale Law School, opting to serve in the military instead. But the Army disqualified him on health grounds. Born with an unstable back, JFK had contracted a near-fatal dose of scarlet fever in infancy, then in his early teens became seriously ill with a mysterious blood condition that doctors first labeled leukemia, then jaundice, then hepatitis, but never precisely diagnosed. The strange ailment plagued him with bouts of debilitating sickness for the rest of his life. Yet he remained dead set on entering military service.

JFK exploited his oligarchic father’s contacts to join the U.S. Naval Reserve, and in October 1941, at age 24, he joined the staff of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) in Washington, D.C., as an ensign. But JFK hadn’t envisioned that kind of service for himself. He sought to join Admiral John Harllee’s elite patrol torpedo (PT) boat corps, but he first had to gain acceptance to the group’s training program. His health would again pose serious obstacles to admission, forcing him to engage in further backroom maneuvers.

“The regulations are very strict physically,” he wrote to his friend Lem Billings. “You have to be young, healthy and unmarried, and as I am young and unmarried, I’m trying to get in. … So far in the war the fatalities [in the PTs] are ten men killed for every survivor.”

On Oct. 1, 1941, again by working his father’s connections, JFK reported to the Motor Torpedo Boat Squadrons Training Center, Rhode Island, and completed the course in six months. To his chagrin, the Navy then posted him to the Panama Canal aboard PT-101, far from the kinetic hostilities with the Nazi-allied Axis Powers. He still wouldn’t relinquish his resolve to enter the arena of combat, however, and secured one last favor through his father’s political network, ultimately winning transfer to the South Pacific in April 1943.

“Sensitive to his wealthy background, he refused to pull rank and helped his men with grunt work like scraping and painting the hull,” writes Kaleena Fraga of JFK as U.S. Navy lieutenant (junior grade) and commander of PT-109 on the All That’s Interesting website.

The crew of USS PT-109 in the Solomon Islands in 1943. Lt. Junior Grade John F. Kennedy is at right. Other crew members: Ensign Leonard Jay Thom, Ensign George H. R. Ross, S1/c Raymond Albert, RM2/c John E. Maguire, QM3/c Edman Edgar Mauer, GM3/c Charles A. Harris, MoMM1/c Patrick Henry McMahon, MoMM2/c William Johnston, TM2/c Ray L. Starkey, MoMM1/c Gerald E. Zinser, MoMM2/c William Johnston, TM2/c Ray L. Starkey, and MoMM1/c Gerald E. Zinser (Credit: U.S. Navy)

But at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 1943, a Japanese destroyer cut PT-109 in half, killing two of JFK’s crew, seriously injuring three others, and depositing all of them into the ocean waters at night. Clinging to the wreckage of their sinking, broken vessel, the 11 survivors needed to swim three miles to reach the nearest island. One wounded crewman, Patrick Henry “Pappy” McMahon, was hanging on to a piece of wood. Lt. Kennedy swam the entire distance pulling McMahon by a tow rope clenched in his teeth.

From the small and desolate atoll, Kennedy waded out into the Blackett Strait with his .38 service revolver, hoping a search vessel would pass near enough to hear his shots in the dark. He stayed in the water until dawn before finally turning back to swim to the island. Too exhausted to fight the current, he thought the tide would carry him out to an early maritime grave, but it somehow swept him back on land, still breathing. After six days eking out an existence on the uninhabited isle, the crew of PT-109 were finally rescued.

Following a month’s hospitalization, JFK returned to active service, taking charge of PT-59 and participating in defensive actions under enemy fire as well as rescue missions. But in writing home from the Far East, where he continued to serve, he adopted a grave, cautionary tone in discussing manifestations of enthusiasm for war:

“When I read that we will fight the Japs for years if necessary and will sacrifice hundreds of thousands if we must — I always like to check from where he is writing — it’s seldom out here. People get so used to talking about billions of dollars and millions of soldiers that thousands of dead sounds like drops in the bucket. But if those thousands want to live as much as the ten I saw — they should measure their words with great, great care…”

Family patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. reportedly embarrassed his son by immediately and unabashedly lobbying for the 26-year-old lieutenant junior grade to receive a medal. There was never very much doubt JFK would receive one for his actions in protecting the men under his command. But the future president self-deprecatingly credited his crew first and foremost for valor during the harrowing episode, noting that “everyone stood up.”

Finally, under doctor’s orders in November 1943, the Navy relieved JFK of his command and sent him back to the U.S. For most of 1944, he received treatment for an injury to his already-ailing back, then again in early 1945 before his disability discharge in March.

JFK received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the highest noncombat decoration awarded for valor to members of the Navy and Marines, a Purple Heart for the injuries sustained in the PT-109 incident, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three service stars, along with other medals associated with military service.

Left: A letter of notice that Lt. JG John F. Kennedy is to receive the Purple Heart for injuries received in the PT-109 incident, from a scrapbook compiled by JFK himself (Credit: JFK Library) . Right: Lt. Kennedy receives the Navy and Marine Corps Medal from USN Capt. Frederick L. Conklin, June 11, 1944 (Credit: JFK Library).

JFK in Peace

“It was involuntary,” JFK would joke self-effacingly about his war-hero status in later years. “They sank my boat.” But he began solemnly stressing the importance of honoring veterans even before he entered Congress in 1947 at age 29. On Aug. 15, 1946, in an address to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Convention in Boston, the young World War II vet urged that the values learned during wartime — such as camaraderie and shared sacrifice — should shape peacetime society.

Most people feel that heroic acts are done in the heat of passion — in anger over a friend’s death — or even in desperation when survival depends on desperate chances. In many cases, of course, this is true, but I have always felt that the greatest and the most common courage was the courage that came from men’s understanding of their interdependence on one another. It was the most common kind of courage because every day on different battlefields men were saving other men’s lives at the risk of their own simply because they realized that perhaps the next day their lives would be saved in turn. And so there was built up during the war a great feeling of comradeship and fellowship and loyalty. Now some of these men are coming home. They are coming home to all of the things that they have ever dreamed about. The two or three or four years of waiting are over. They are becoming civilians again.

Having gazed into the grim abyss of looming death in darkness only three years before, he sensed how crucial the VFW and other veterans’ organizations were to the psychological well-being of men who had risked it all together under arms. Veterans’ active participation in civic life as responsible civilians, he said, would be vital to the nation’s welfare and unity.

“The War is over but much remains to be done,” he said. “Truly our task has just begun.”

Tens of thousands were returning to their homes from posts overseas after the war, filled with hope. Men in hospitals, those with disabilities, and all who had bloodily freed the world from the global threat of fascism deserved all the help that the VFW and other veterans’ organizations could give. “They deserve truly the help of America,” JFK declared.

JFK Remembered

In 2023, JFK’s nephew Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that when his uncle’s friend Ben Bradlee asked the president what he wanted his epitaph to read, he answered: “He kept the peace.” His nephew added that JFK described the primary duty of any U.S. president as “to keep the country out of war.” While the anecdote is uncorroborated, JFK’s speeches and the absence of full-scale military intervention during his presidency support its spirit.

Today, JFK Facts salutes America’s veterans, living and dead, in the spirit of President John F. Kennedy’s military service and his public commitment to keeping the peace.