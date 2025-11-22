JFK Whistleblower: 'I'm Telling You Exactly How They Covered It Up'
Former CIA historian cites a still-secret 50-page report on stonewalling congressional investigators.
I first told the JFK whistleblower’s story last year without mentioning his name.
I talked about him in my congressional testimony last April.
On Wednesday, the Axios newsletter revealed his name.
Former CIA-State Department historian Tom Pearcy tells his story publicly for the first time here:
Ok your books are now on my reading list. Truly an incredible episode in history. To paraphrase, treason doth prosper when it cannot be understood.