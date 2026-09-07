Still from a silent movie shot by White House photographer Cecil Stoughton on Labor Day, Sept. 2, 1963, as CBS News anchorman Walter Cronkite interviewed President Kennedy at the Kennedy family retreat in Hyannis Port. The version broadcast on television was in black and white. (Credit: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library)

In 1963, Labor Day fell on Sept. 2. President Kennedy was at his family’s retreat in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, with wife Jacqueline, children Caroline and John Jr., and select other friends and relatives such as sister Patricia Kennedy Lawford and childhood friend Kirk Lemoyne “Lem” Billings.

White House photographer Cecil Stoughton shot nearly 23 minutes of silent, 16-mm color film of the weekend, featuring sailing, swimming, yachting, and waterskiing, with 2-year-old John Jr. piloting a motorboat (under close supervision) at one point and JFK driving a cream-colored 1963 Mercury Monterey Convertible around the Hyannis Port hood. The footage is viewable on the JFK Librar…