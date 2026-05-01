Background: The International Trade Mart in New Orleans in 1963. Foreground (left to right) CIA psychological warfare officer George Joannides; Cuban exile professor and New Orleans resident Augustin Guitart; Lee Harvey Oswald photographed on Aug. 12, 1963, outside a New Orleans courtroom. (Credit: WDSU-TV New Orleans)

As JFK Facts reported in November 2023, four men known to be CIA assets appeared at Lee Harvey Oswald’s court hearing in New Orleans on August 1963 three months before the assassination of President Kennedy.

Now two JFK researchers, Larry Hancock and David Boylan, have discovered that one of the men, Augustin Guitart, was known to Miami-based undercover officer George Joannides.

The story comes from the new JFK files. Guitart, a professor at Xavier University in New Orleans, was active in an anti-Castro group called the Cuban Teachers’ Directorate (Directorio Magisterial Revolucionario, or DMR).

Joannides, the files show, won praise for his handling of both the Cuban Stud…