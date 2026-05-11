JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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John F. Davies USMC ret's avatar
John F. Davies USMC ret
13hEdited

The phrase "Deep State" is nothing more than a synonym for another which describes this better-

"The Establishment".

The best definition of the Establishment that I know of is that it describes those who are in authority in our institutions. The people who hold the real power.

To wit- Government, Religion, Military, Intelligence, Banking, Business, Science, Media, Entertainment, Medicine, Labor, Academia, Non Profits, and the Arts. And the people with the real power will most likely not be on the wire diagram showing who is in charge. They form the other level of authority that's found in any centralized organization. Namely, the informal chain of command.

And the larger and more powerful the organization, the more invisible they will be. As the saying goes- "The advantage always lies with the people on the inside."

This "Power Elite" a term coined sociologist C. Wright Mills, is accountable to no one but themselves. They are not loyal to any party, nor any ideology, nor any morality save one- The Defense of the Status Quo. And to do so they make alliances with any group or individual. Even those who would call themselves "Progressive" and those who would call themselves "Patriots".

This is the legacy of the Cold War which remains with us to this very day.

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