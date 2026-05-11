YouTube creator Johnny Harris recently talked to the Mixed Signals podcast about how he went from selling his own plasma to running a YouTube channel with over 7 million subscribers.

I have an idea how he did it. I first talked to Harris in November 2023 about JFK’s assassination. A few months later, in March 2024, we talked more generally about the institutional reality of “the deep state” vs. the political discourse around it.

Harris was extraordinarily well prepared. He had read my book, “The Ghost,” with care. He focused on the particularities of power, and he disclosed his sources, the very opposite of a clickbaiter.