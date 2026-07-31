Front and back covers of Jack Cheevers’ “Kennedy’s Coup.” (Credit: Simon & Schuster)

The online AIR MAIL outlet has weighed in again on a JFK book. This time, it’s Jack Cheevers’ “Kennedy’s Coup: A White House Plot, a Saigon Murder, and America’s Descent into Vietnam,” published by Simon & Schuster in February. I haven’t read it, but if reviewer Clifford Krauss is to be believed, it’s another hatchet job on JFK’s Southeast Asia policy that blames the 35th president for the full-scale war that began in Vietnam after his death.

As Krauss writes in his review, entitled “J.F.K.’s Final Failure”:

It is hard to read this book without wanting to grab Kennedy by the shoulders and say, “Jack, you know better. Don’t do it!” Kennedy recognized that he had only bad choices, caught between bolstering an inadequate leader who was losing the war against the Communist North Vietnamese and Vietcong forces or backing a gang of generals with untested political skills. Lyndon Johnson, who quietly opposed the coup as vice president, was left with a shipwreck upon assuming office.

Thus, “wise man” LBJ is let off the hook for committing hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops to Southeast Asia. It was all JFK’s fault. On Nov. 2, 1963, a coup had resulted in the assassination of South Vietnamese president Ngô Đình Diệm and his brother/top adviser Ngô Đình Nhu. Under the “buck stops here” principle, the author holds JFK responsible, then somehow blames him for the full-scale war metastasizing a year and a half after his murder.

Coup Architecture

Diệm’s highly publicized crackdowns on Buddhist monks and provocative bids to control South Vietnam’s army (ARVN) had proven a thorn in Washington’s side by November 1963. Those backing Diệm’s overthrow ultimately prevailed in what Krauss describes as an intense standoff between the pro- and anti-coup parties in JFK’s administration. The CIA station chief warned against a U.S. position that ruled out an anti-Diệm coup.

The pro-putschists encouraged U.S. ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge to support the conspirators. Lodge obliged. The U.S. embassy’s liaison with the ARVN plotters, led by a French-American CIA field agent named Lucien Conein, had developed rapidly after Lodge’s appointment in August 1963. The coup plan was in the works for months.

L to R: U.S. Ambassador to South Vietnam Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. (Credit: Eric Koch/Creative Commons 3.0) ; CIA officer Lucien Conein, U.S. Embassy liaison to the coup plotters (Credit: USG) ; Coup leaders Gen. Dương Văn Minh and Trần Văn Đôn (Credit: Republic of Vietnam/Public Domain; National Security Archive at GWU).

After the rebels surrounded the presidential palace and began bombarding it, the brothers fled under cover of darkness, eventually landing at St. Xavier Catholic Church in Cholon, a Saigon suburb. Diệm and Nhu were later captured and shot at point-blank range in the napes of their necks while being transported to U.S. military headquarters in Saigon, where the CIA was supposedly arranging their flight out of the country.

The corpse of South Vietnamese President Ngô Đình Diệm, shot by officers of his own army. (Credit: National Archives/Public Domain)

The book concludes that JFK bore culpability for the deaths of Diệm and Nhu because he hadn’t paid sufficient attention to what was happening at the time. JFK was “with his family in Hyannis Port, distracted while mourning the death of his prematurely born son, Patrick.” In other words, he committed the unpardonable sin of weak leadership during a period of personal pain.

Meanwhile, JFK’s secretary of defense was mountain-climbing in Wyoming, his secretary of state was watching a Yankees game in New York, and his national security adviser was vacationing in New England when the putsch happened. As Krauss explains:

Kennedy was annoyed that his aides were pushing for a coup with so little debate or even discussion, but ultimately signed off on it. “JFK recognized the cable as a mistake, but never overrode it,” Cheevers writes. “No in-depth analysis was conducted of what sort of regime would emerge, or how the war was to be won if Diem and Nhu suddenly disappeared.”

Coup Aftermath

By most objective accounts, on receipt of the news that Diệm and Nhu were dead, Kennedy was deeply appalled. The executions were first reported to him by National Security Council staffer Michael Forrestal as suicides. JFK knew it was a lie. The CIA had engaged with and assisted the putschists, who had murdered the two brothers.

Kennedy’s Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, Gen. Maxwell Taylor, wrote in his memoir, “Swords and Plowshares” (1972), the following about the president’s reaction:

Kennedy leaped to his feet and rushed from the room with a look of shock and dismay on his face which I had never seen before. He had always insisted that Diem must never suffer more than exile. (“Swords and Plowshares,” p. 301)

Cheevers reportedly makes the leap that the lethal coup itself caused the massive military intervention and war that the U.S. launched in Vietnam in 1965. The “newly empowered Vietnamese military commanders” were “clueless on how to govern” Vietnam’s society, which was “divided between Catholics and Buddhists.” Did this make full-scale U.S. military intervention, war, and reinstitution of the draft inevitable?

Krauss’ review ignores the logical disjoint and dismisses JFK’s order of October 1963 that the first withdrawal of U.S. military personnel would occur by the end of the year. A U.S. military invasion and occupation should thus not have been obligatory, failed coup or not.

“There is some evidence that Kennedy hoped to begin withdrawing American troops if he were re-elected in 1964,” admits Krauss in passing. If he’s referring to National Security Action Memorandum 263, that document constituted more than “some evidence.”

NSAM-263 called for the first 1,000 U.S. military advisers to be removed by the end of 1963, and for the remaining 16,000 or so to be gone by the end of 1965. The ambush in Dealey Plaza prevented that. While Vietnam had experienced foreign intervention and armed strife since the 1940s, it would be LBJ who escalated the conflict geometrically.

The day after JFK’s funeral, Johnson reversed course in Vietnam by signing NSAM-273, reaffirming “the central object” of the United States "to assist the people and Government [of South Vietnam] to win their contest against the externally directed and supported Communist conspiracy.” By the mid-1960s, JFK’s successor had committed hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops to the country and ushered in a massive and costly war.

Krauss ends his review by celebrating Cheevers’ “brutal — and deserved — critique” of the 35th president with a quotation of the author:

“JFK’s lackadaisical encouragement of the fatal overthrow of a close ally during wartime was the product of shortsightedness, indecision and paralyzing bureaucratic quarrels.”

Personal aesthetics afford some leeway for stylistic preferences, but “lackadaisical encouragement” feels like a bridge too far in the field of rhetorical acrobatics. In any case, there is no evidence that JFK encouraged the “fatal overthrow” of a U.S. ally, only that he didn’t stand in the way of the plot to remove him from power.

AIR MAIL on JFK

Earlier this month, AIR MAIL published a review of Kaitlyn Tiffany’s “The Housewives Underground: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the JFK Assassination Our Most Enduring Mystery,” subject of Peter Voskamp’s detailed JFK Facts piece of July 13. Contributor Ash Carter used the opportunity to assail “conspiracy theorists,” which to him means anyone doubting the veracity of the Warren Report of 1964.

Though complimentary toward the author, Carter conveniently overlooks her doubts about the 62-year-old authorized version of events. After all, if the official history is the final truth, why would she describe the assassination as “our most enduring mystery”? He also plays fast and loose with a key fact about the deeply flawed Warren Report, claiming at one point that commissioner Allen Dulles thought publishing it a waste of money:

“Nobody reads,” the former C.I.A. director said. In the end, Dulles was outvoted, and Congress approved the necessary funds. The $1 million cost was justified as a worthy investment in public trust, one that would reap dividends for years to come.

Anyone who has looked into the motivation behind Dulles’ words knows he wasn’t expressing opposition to the monetary cost of publishing the report. He was trying to placate fellow commissioners who were concerned that nobody would believe it.

Judging by the evolving trend, we should brace ourselves for AIR MAIL’s doing-down of both JFK and those who mistrust the official history of his death.