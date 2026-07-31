JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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William m Gaffney's avatar
William m Gaffney
5h

I wouldn't touch this book with a ten foot pole. Even if JFK was lackadaisical in Viet Nam blaming him for everything is stupidity and a lack of intelligent commentary To blame Kennedy for Johnson, and later Nixon's, decisions shows no common sense.. I wonder if this guy blames others for his failures and problems

Whether the brothers were assassinated or not the results would have been the same.

Talk about a lack of any perspective.

Where Kennedy was at fault was appointing Lodge who just ignored him.

Wonder if this guy even mentions Kennedy defeated Lodge for senate

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robert e williamson jr's avatar
robert e williamson jr
4hEdited

Thanks for the heads up Chad.

Another in a long list of authors who, enabled by the lack of hard facts available, take parasitic rides on the careers of the dead in efforts to collect treasure and attack those dead to gain fame, profit while the 'white washing' history.

I can find two books he has written. Both about dead presidents.

Jack is a hack, his propaganda is bad and he should apologize.

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