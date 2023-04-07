White House photo, colorized by Marina Amarai @marinaamarai2

The Biden administration’s release –- and withholding –- of thousands of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy held by the National Archives made national news late last year. What people do not know is that there are other critical assassination related records that are simply missing, gaps in the historical record that beg for explanation.

I discovered this while looking at the Lyndon Johnson’s daily diary collection at the LBJ Presidential Library. I was curious about Johnson’s movements and meetings when he was vice president and then when he became president, particularly on November 21, 1963, the night before JFK’s assassination.

One story, told by Madeleine Brown, LBJ’s purported mistress, was that Johnson attended an “assassination party” at the Dallas home of oil baron Clint Murchison on November 21. Once aired on a segment of the “Men Who Killed Kennedy” series on the History Channel in 200…