Eternal Flame at President John F. Kennedy’s Gravesite, November 25, 1963. (Credit: Abbie Rowe. White House Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston)

Lingering in Memory

This week is the last of JFK Facts’ “Memories of November 1963” collections of reader submissions for 2026. While selecting subscribers’ memories — so generously shared — I recalled reading a recent childhood memory from John Malkovich, the actor starring in the current film “Wild Horse Nine,” where he plays a character who may or may not have been involved in a presidential assassination. (JFK Facts has covered the newly released film here and here.} What memories does November 22, 1963 bring to the now-72-year-old actor? In an interview with Little White Lies, his answer seems not unlike our readers’.

John Malkovich

LWLies: Where were you on Friday, 22 November, 1963? Malkovich: I was in primary school in fourth grade. The news came during the lunch hour. I think David Miller, who I later played football with and who was in our class, broke the news that JFK had been shot. David rushed in and announced what had happened because he’d gone home for lunch and heard it on the radio. I remember it very well.

Our readers continue::

Lawrence P. Schnapf

I was in 5th grade at the Strathmore Elementrary School in Matawan, NJ. We had just been dismissed from class when one of my neighbors ran up to me in the crowded hallway to tell me JFK had been shot along with the Texas Governor. since the only assassinaion i had been aware of at that time was Lincoln’s, i had imagined that both men were sitting in front of the governor’s desk talking to each other and the assassin came up from behind them like John Wilkes Booth had.

I immediately ran outside to tell the news to Margie- the girl i had a heavy crush on. She told me it was a rumor and these things didnt happen in America anymore. so we blithely walked home together (she lived on my block).

As we reached my house, my mother pulled up in a car she was riding in as a passenger. she rolled the window down and I could see tears in her eyes. I asked her if it was true that Kennedy had been shot. she nodded and i asked if he was dead and she also nodded.

I rushed into the house to turn on the TV. A few moments laters, a neighbor classmate Jack called me. we were in a “war” club together where we played war in the creek behind his house. He told me that the assassn was in NJ and heading towards our town. Putting aside the fact that it was 3 pm EST in NJ and there was no way the assassin could have flown to NJ in two hours, Jack, another classmate Stu andme nevertheless went down to the creek armed with boyscount knives and a rope. We hid in one of our forts waiting for the assassin to walk by. we planned to tie him up and then turn him over to the police. we waited for two hours but then it started getting dark and we knew our moms would be made at us intrepid assassin capturers if we missed dinner. so we truged home disappointed that we were unable to capture him. it was only when I got hom and watched the news that I learned the alleged assassin had never left Dallas and was in police custody.

On sunday, we were playing touch football in the street when one of my neighbors came running out of the house shouting “they just killed Oswald.”

On monday, I watched the funeral processon at next-door neighbors hourse. What i remember most was how at noon, everything stopped in NYC. The traffic, the people, everthing. For one minute, there was complete silence.

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Geoffrey Newton

On that day I was on my way to ice skating with my brother and sister and as we got into the car my mother (who is Irish), came running out of the house in a terrible state of agitation and spoke with my father and we all went back into the house to watch the awful events unravel before our eyes. I was only 9 years old but you unknowingly made a lifetime effort to understand what had happened to such a young charismatic leader with such promise, and tragically followed by his brother. I realize now the feeling I could not express then, that our world is run my completely different people and forces than we vote for and JFK and his brother tried to change that. It is not new, it has been here since before the Gracchi.



David Wald



I come from a very Catholic and very Democratic family in Dayton, Ohio. My parents were Kennedy Democrats. I was in sixth grade at my Catholic school when the Principal came on the P.A. system to make two announcements. I was a smart kid but I was so distressed I actually could not comprehend the announcements. My lay teacher burst out crying. I walked home from school and when I got home my mother was weeping. My mother and her five children watched our black and white TV and I could finally understand what was happening. I was in utter shock because I really liked JFK even at my young age. My father arrived home from work a few hours later and was ashen faced.

Ed Gunny

I was 17, turned on my mono tape recorder and recorded 3 hours of non-commercial news radio. Mostly, it consisted of semi-noteworthy people praising Kennedy even though half of them were his adversaries. After 20 years or so I discarded or erased it. I visit this site everyday so the event may have had an influence on me.

Carl

I was in 2nd grade in Mrs Elgy’s class at Elmwood school in suburban Detroit. I remember the principal stopping by and the teacher left the room. She returned in tears and informed the class that the President had been shot and that school was canceled. I went home and my mother was in the basement ironing and watching Chronkite. The rest was a blur. My father worked for Walter Reuther/UAW as a lobbyist in Michigan so he was very engaged politics.

I developed an intense interest in the case over the years - that continues to this day.

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Thank you for your contributions to this year’s Memories of November 1963. See you again next year!