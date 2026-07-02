Stephen Kinzer, Ph.D, author of “Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control” speaks at the hearing of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, June 30, 2026. (Credit: Chad Nagle)

“Let me be clear what I believe that we are dealing with here,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) in her opening statement at a hearing of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on June 30, 2026.

“Administering drugs to people without their knowledge or consent, subjecting humans to psychological torture, and using prisoners and hospital patients as non-consenting research subjects — these are crimes against humanity.”

Luna was referring to the CIA’s mind control and human behavior modification programs that started in the late 1940s and ran for over 20 years. They are collectively often known by the CIA cryptonym MKULTRA. Formally launched in 1953, MKULTRA included dosing unwitting humans with mind-altering drugs, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, electroshock, and other methods a witness characterized as “medical torture.”

Entitled “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project,” the proceeding heard from three witnesses: Stephen Kinzer, senior fellow in international and public affairs at Brown University; investigative reporter Tom O’Neill, author of “CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties” (2019); and minority witness Dr. Elizabeth Ginexi, Ph.D., former senior program director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

It produced testimony that was both fascinating and highly disturbing.