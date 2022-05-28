Monica Mercedes Pérez Jiménez has a lineage of power. She is the daughter of Marco Jimenez, dictator of Venezuela in the 1950s, and Marita Lorentz, one-time girlfriend of Fidel Castro who later became a CIA spy.

Monica Jimenez, survivor

Jimenez recently told her story to The Tico Times in Costa Rica where she lives There are problems with the story her mother told JFK investigators in 1978 but there is no doubt that Lorentz was involved in CIA covert operations in the early 1960s.

Monica Jimenez's account of their life is vivid and well worth reading, especially the part about how Frank Sturgis, former Watergate burglar, was arrested for threatening her mother. Jimenez says the only reason Sturgis was arrested was because she alerted police. She was so worried Sturgis was going to hurt her mother that she brought a gun to the scene and was arrested herself. She was fifteen years old at the time.

Lorentz's story

Marita Lorenz told the House Select Committee on Assassination that she met Lee Harvey Oswald in the fall of 1963 in Miami in the company of Frank Sturgis, a CIA asset who would be arrested in 1972 with six other men breaking into the offices of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate office complex in Washington). Lorentz said Oswald, Sturgis and other men were studying Dallas street maps. Lorenz says she traveled with the men to Dallas in November 1963 carrying “rifles and scopes,” but left the day after they arrived.

There's no corroboration to Lorenz's story. The HSCA did not find her testimony credible.

But some of the details are inciminating. Why did Sturgis feel so threatened by Lorentz's testimony that he took actions that resulted in his arrest? The fact that Lorentz and her daughter felt so threatened by Sturgis that Monica contemplated shooting him in self defense speaks to the danger they felt.

The charges were dropped when police said they could not confirm any threats.

About those photographs

One problem with Monica Jimenez's story is that the photographs that she asserts show former Sturgis with Lee Oswald do not show anything of a sort. They show Sturgis with a young man who does not look much like Oswald.

Here's the photo from jfkmurdersolved.com,

Is the man on the left Lee Oswald?

The JFK Murder Solved Web site claims JFK was shot by a man named James Files, now residing in federal prison Some JFK authors, such as Hillel Levin, author of Assassination Theater, a dramatic investigation of the JFK story now running in Chicago, find the Files story credible. Most JFK historians don't. Corroborating evidence is scarce to say the least.

But Monica Jimenez's story isn't a JFK conspiracy story. Its a memoir of being born into the world of covert action and living to tell the tale.

Source: Costa Rica 'spy kid': Mom was sent to kill Castro; dad was president of Venezuela The Tico Times



