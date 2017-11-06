In a great compliment to me, personally and professionally, CIA historian David Robarge has attacked my new biography of James Angleton, THE GHOST.

Robarge's review is a compliment because it shows how my account of Angleton's career is disturbing the CIA's preferred narrative of Angleton, and especially the agency's enduring cover story that Angleton was not paying close attention to Lee Harvey Oswald in the summer of 1963. In fact, he was paying attention to Oswald, as I show in THE GHOST.

Robarge is discomfited by the JFK facts as I have presented them. He should be.

Unrequited Animus

Robarge's review does not up live up to the usual editorial standards of the CIA, which is why I suspect it was not published by Robarge's employer but by Max Holland on his personal site Washington Decoded.

Let it be said that while Holland and Robarge harbor an animus against me, I do not return the favor. Robarge's published views on Angleton are fair and judicious. Holland did pioneering work on the st…