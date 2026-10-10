Over the decades the image has become iconic: a mystery woman clad in a uniquely patterned head scarf, holding a child while watching President Kennedy’s motorcade pass through Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

No one knew who she was.

This summer, after nearly 63 years, the woman came forward.

On the morning of 11/22/63, due to the drizzly conditions, Joan Jackson, now 94, initially turned down an invite from neighbor Jean Wortham to watch the presidential parade downtown.

She changed her mind once the sun came out.

The two women, accompanied by their two young sons, made their way down to Turtle Creek Boulevard where they saw the president drive by; Wortham snapped a photo of a smiling JFK.

A grinning JFK, left, and Texas Gov. John Connally (right), as photographed by Joan Jackson’s friend Jean Wortham on Nov. 22, 1963. (Credit: Screenshot: Jean Wortham/SixFloorMuseum/YouTube.)

The footage that captured Jackson was taken by a White House cinematographer who was filming JFK’s Texas trip, Men’s Journal reports.

Jackson herself had no idea that she had been caught on film or that her image had become so ingrained into the history of the tragic day.

“I didn’t even know anyone was filming it,” Jackson told CBS Texas. “It’s like I’m looking right at the camera.”

It turns out the child Jackson was holding was not hers but Wortham’s 3-year-old son. Ironically it was Jackson’s daughter, who was in school that day, who revealed her identity to the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas.

Jackson, a native of Pilot Point, Texas, had been living in Dallas since 1949. She and Wortham were unaware that the president had been shot until hearing about it on the radio driving home.

Jackson described her experience that day in a fascinating interview with the Sixth Floor Museum that is well worth watching. At the time of the interview she assumed scarf she’d worn on that day was long gone, but to her surprise she found it and has since donated it to the museum.