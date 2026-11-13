The Zapruder film is the subject of legal wrangling that could affect its availability to researchers.

Last week, JFK Facts broke the news that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) had quietly entered into a licensing agreement with the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza that would have the effect of preventing NARA from making the highest resolution version of the Zapruder film available to the American people — a film U.S. taxpayers paid $16 million to acquire.

The agreement, dated Oct. 1, 2026, would effectively require NARA to police how researchers use the versions of the film that NARA made available.

While the government owns the physical original of the Zapruder film, having purchased it in 1998 as a result of the JFK Records Act, the museum owns the copyright, having been gifted it by the Zapruder family in 1999.

The new license agreement between the two entities came less than two months after a federal district court allowed a lawsuit filed by the Forum on Open Access to Government Records against the museum and NARA to proceed on the claims that the Zapruder film copyright holders had abandoned or waived the copyright. The Oct. 1 license agreement appears to be an effort to convince the court to dismiss the case because there is no longer a legal controversy.

After the news broke last week, the museum on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the amended complaint. The motion contained an amended license agreement that changed two of the most controversial portions of the original license agreement. If it moves forward, the amended license agreement might possibly allow the highest quality copy of the Zapruder film to be available to the public and no longer put limitations on how the film could be used.