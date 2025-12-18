Front and back cover of “The Assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Soviet-American Relations,” reportedly issued by the Historical Literature publishing house in Moscow on Nov. 22, 2025 (Credit: archives.gov.ru)

This morning, Dec. 18, 2025, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) published the Russian government’s dossier on the assassination of President Kennedy. The dossier, which includes a long essay by a Russian archivist and seventy-plus documents, is available to view and download in PDF format.

“These materials were donated to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) by Representative Anna Paulina Luna in December 2025,” says the message on the Archives’ web page. “Representative Luna informed NARA that she obtained them in October 2025 from the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev.”

The dossier made social media news in October when Luna announced she had received a paper copy of the dossier from Darchiev, but it had not been officially published online either in the United States or Russia. The dossier is now billed as part of the “Anna Paulina Luna Collection, 2025-2025,” presumably in recognition of the congresswoman’s efforts in securing it for release.

JFK Facts will publish English-language translations of selected documents from the dossier in January 2026, including the KGB’s report on Oswald’s time in the Soviet Union and a message from Robert Kennedy, previously unseen, about who he thought was behind his brother’s murder.