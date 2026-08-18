President Bill Clinton (left) meeting in the White House with members of the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) and staff. ARRB members pictured include Kermit L. Hall (second left), William L. Joyce (third left), Anna Kasten Nelson (fourth left), and Judge John Tunheim (fourth right) in an undated photo from 1998.

In a classic Washington, D.C., Friday afternoon news dump, the National Archives published 47 audio files of JFK Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) deliberations from closed-door meetings held in the 1990s.

The series begins with the March 6, 1995, meeting and concludes with the Board’s final meeting on Sept. 29, 1998, one day before its congressional authorization expired.

The AARB was created by Congress in 1994 to work through the release of documents being made public as part of the JFK Records Act, which was passed in the wake of the uproar over Oliver Stone’s 1991 movie “JFK.”

While assassination researchers are just beginning to explore the recordings, the meetings are certain to provide insight into the thinking and workings of the five-member panel, which not only examined documents for release but also interviewed many key witnesses. Among the topics discussed and debated in the meeting recordings include the Zapruder film, Lee Harvey Oswald’s visit to Mexico City shortly before the assassination, the proposed false-flag operation known as Operation Northwoods, and the CIA’s unwillingness to release certain records.